“Gentlemen who become ladies”: Lupita Jones and Gustavo Adolfo Infante were accused of transphobics

Gustavo Adolfo Infante has also been criticized for not questioning Lupita Jones about her alleged abuses against her young apprentices (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The contest director Universal Mexican returned to position himself at the center of the controversy, but this time it was not the harsh accusations that he has had against him by various former members of the famous beauty pageant, who have branded it as arrogant, arrogant and imposing absurd rules and unfulfilled demands within the organization that it has presided over for decades.

This time Lupita Jones was once again involved in bickering that questions her inclusion with the LGBT + community, especially with transsexual women, whom she dismissed and considered that the beauty pageants in which she participates and collaborates with “her girls” should not be spaces in which a transsexual woman ventures.

Social networks viralized their opinions expressed in the television program The minute my destiny changed led by the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who was also harshly criticized for sharing the same opinion as his guest: that trans women are not women.

Miss Universe 1991 had already said in 2018 to disagree with the inclusion of transgender women in beauty contests where cisgender women participate (Photo: Instagram @lupjones)

“The gentlemen who become ladies. Men who have surgery. They enter beauty pageants and have even won, right? “Gustavo Adolfo asked Lupita Jones.

“No, well, what happens is that there are contests for them. There are contests for transgender people, for transvestites “said Lupita, who also offered her position on the matter. “Rules Miss Universe they have changed and well, finally they are the rules of the contest ”.

But they are not the same. They are not women, ”said the journalist, to which Lupita replied: “She is a transgender woman. That is why there are transgender contests. There is room for everyone. We have the right to free will. Yes, they manage through these surgeries to generate a body very similar to that of a woman, but it is a transgender woman. There are spaces for everyone, is what I think. It is not about discriminating. Everyone has their place. The characteristics are very different ”.

The communicator offered a message before the controversy saying that he “ignores many things” (Screenshot: Gustavo Adolfo Infante’s channel on Youtube)

After this interview was made known, netizens did not take long to react on different social networks, where condemned the ideas of the characters in question and recalled the discriminatory discourse that Lupita Jones launched in 2018 on trans women, when Angela Ponce’s foray into the Spanish beauty pageant was announced.

“They disgust their transphobia and that they have a job in a media outlet, they should inform each other not just talk stupid things. It literally sounded like white people took black people ”and “You can see the ignorance and lack of empathy. You can see that they have never had a dialogue about gender and sexuality “, “Too bad that they give spaces to characters who only promote discrimination and exclusion, trans women are women”, were some of the comments that were published in Twitter.

Users remembered the episode that occurred almost three years ago, when Lupita Jones expressed her disagreement with trans women participating in beauty contests. This after being questioned about Angela Ponce, representative of Spain for Miss Universe 2018 as the favorite to win the crown back then:

Lupita Jones ended 2020 amid harsh accusations from former beauty queens such as Sofía Aragón, who assured that she suffered humiliation and mistreatment in the organization that Jones presides over (Photo: Lupita Jones (@ jordi_80) / IG – Miss Universe Organization)

“Miss Universe he changed the rules and in my case as national director of the contest in Mexico, you have to abide by the rules of the company. On a personal level I do not agree, because it does not seem to me that it is a competition under equal circumstances, because it comes with a label, which makes an absolute difference in the conditions of each of the participants, ”said Jones at the time.

After the controversy generated in networks, Gustavo Adolfo Infante wrote a tweet to defend himself: “Message to the LGBTQIA community, especially trans women who were offended by the comment I made in the interview with Lupita Jones. My intention has never been to hurt them. I am unaware of many issues, I recognize their value and I invite you to help me understand it.”, Wrote the communicator, however most of the responses to his message were from people pointing out his lack of empathy and emphasizing the mistake he made.

