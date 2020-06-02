Geoff destroys evidence of Yasmeen showdown in Coronation Street

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) continues to tug the wool over everybody’s eyes in Coronation Street’s coercive management storyline, with the abusive husband’s newest try to cover the reality seeing him destroy CCTV footage of the argument that drove spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) to slit his throat after months of verbal and psychological bullying took their toll.

Taking part in the sufferer and sustaining Yasmeen is an unstable alcoholic who staged an unprovoked homicide try, Geoff moved again dwelling on Monday 1st June after police intervention scuppered his partner’s protecting granddaughter Alya Nazir’s plan to lock him out.

Caught red-handed by son Tim Metcalfe scrolling by secret recordings from a digicam he set as much as monitor Yas’s each transfer, Geoff needed to suppose on his ft.

In true manipulative Metcalfe fashion, he gaslighted his offspring as soon as once more and lied he’d put in CCTV for safety functions following a housebreaking and was checking if it had recorded his spouse’s ‘assault’ – solely the gear had failed. Nonetheless, viewers know proof of his intimidating goading does exist, and he managed to cover it from Tim in the nick of time…

“Geoff doesn’t need something to contradict his aspect of the story,” says Bartholomew. “Any CCTV footage, incriminating or not, has to go. Then it’s his phrase in opposition to Yasmeen’s. And for months he has been spreading the story that she is clearly not a nicely girl.

“He at all times sees himself because the sufferer as a result of then he has no must query his personal motives or behaviour.”

Convincing gullible Tim of his model of occasions, sneaky Geoff was seen on the finish of the episode placing the garbage out and slipped the digicam containing the damning footage into the bin.

He might have managed to place out that individual fireplace, however one other one brews later this week when fragile Yasmeen, who blames herself for the assault, tells Alya of her hubby’s penchant for intercourse with paid escorts which led to him giving her an STI.

“Publicly, Geoff is ashamed and contrite when it comes out about seeing escorts,” continues Bartholomew. “Nonetheless, privately I don’t suppose he has any disgrace or embarrassment by any means. His view is he’s a person who has wants, and the escorts take care of these wants for him.”

Daughter-in-law Sally Metcalfe is sickened by the sleazy secret, and together with the digicam footage that’s simply begging to be discovered in the wheelie bin, might Corrie be sowing the seeds for Geoff’s eventual comeuppance?

“Over time Geoff learns Sally is beginning to have her doubts, and this causes a large drawback regarding Tim and the chance he may suspect his dad just isn’t what he seems to be. Sustaining the general public picture of Mr Good Man and Jolly Geoff is what drives him.

“As for disposing of the filmed evidence, has he achieved sufficient to cowl his tracks? He’d prefer to suppose so, however time will inform…”

Go to our devoted Coronation Street web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. Should you’re on the lookout for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.