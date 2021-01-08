Geoff Johns Still with WarnerMedia, Despite Ray Fisher Claim

Author-producer Geoff Johns has a number of initiatives at WarnerMedia and stays working with the corporate, regardless of a declare from actor Ray Fisher that Johns shall be parting methods with WarnerMedia following the corporate’s investigation into Fisher’s allegations of misconduct on “Justice League,” a number of sources verify to Selection. In line with WarnerMedia, greater than 80 folks had been interviewed in the course of the “thorough” investigation.

On Thursday, Fisher posted a Twitter thread disputing a report that Fisher “publicly resigned” from taking part in the function of Cyborg for DC Movies after Fisher tweeted on Dec. 30 “I can’t take part in any manufacturing related” with present DC Movies president Walter Hamada. Six days later, Selection reported that Hamada re-upped his deal to run the DC unit via 2023.

In the identical thread, Fisher tweeted that the “Justice League” investigation led to WarnerMedia “parting methods” with Joss Whedon — who was the primary focus of Fisher’s “Justice League” allegations — and that “Geoff Johns shall be following swimsuit.”

The actual fact is: the Justice League investigation led to @WarnerMedia (and it’s associates) parting methods with Joss Whedon. Geoff Johns shall be following swimsuit. Had Walter Hamada gotten his manner, NONE of that might have been potential, and the cycle of abuse would’ve continued. 4/5 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 7, 2021

In line with three sources acquainted with Johns’ work with WarnerMedia, the corporate stays in enterprise with him. Johns continues to work because the creator and showrunner for the CW collection “Stargirl,” a part of government producer Greg Berlanti’s expansive suite of reveals based mostly on DC Comics properties. Alongside with co-writing the current function movie “Marvel Lady 1984,” Johns serves as an government producer on a number of different DC-based collection, together with “Batwoman,” “Doom Patrol,” “Titans” and the upcoming CW collection “Superman & Lois.”

Fisher’s declare about Johns is the most recent in a string of allegations and assertions the actor has made in connection with “Justice League.” It began in July with Fisher’s rivalry that director Joss Whedon engaged in “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and fully unacceptable” habits on the set of the movie, and that Johns and Jon Berg, who had been producers on “Justice League” and working the DC Movies unit on the time, “enabled” Whedon. Thus far, Fisher has by no means publicly provided particular particulars nor corroboration concerning these allegations.

Upon concluding its investigation into Fisher’s claims, WarnerMedia introduced on Dec. 11 that “remedial motion has been taken,” however the firm has declined to offer additional particulars as to what that motion entailed. On Thursday, Fisher claimed that Whedon’s announcement on Nov. 25 that he was exiting his HBO collection “The Nevers” was a part of that “remedial motion.” On the time, Whedon mentioned in an announcement that he was leaving the collection attributable to “the bodily challenges of constructing such an enormous present throughout a worldwide pandemic.” A spokesperson for Whedon declined to touch upon Fisher’s tweet.

WarnerMedia reiterated on Thursday that “remedial motion has been taken,” including that the probe, led by a former federal choose, was performed by an out of doors legislation agency that interviewed greater than 80 folks.

“We have now full confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial motion has been taken,” a WarnerMedia spokesperson mentioned in an announcement. “The investigation has concluded, and it’s time to transfer on.”