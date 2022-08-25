Geoff Keighley announces Gamescom 2023 dates hours after finishing his Opening Live Night 2022

The opening show of Gamescom 2022 has been full of trailers, announcements and ‘World Premieres’.

The date of Sonic Frontiers, the arrival of Lies of P on Xbox Game Pass, the reappearance of the long-awaited Dead Island 2… Of course, the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022 has been full of news. Has been Geoff Keighley who, as presenter of the event, has been introducing all the trailers and ‘World Premieres’ shown on the live, but it seems that he is already ready to prepare next year’s edition.

Gamescom 2023 will be held from August 23 to 27And it is that, hours after finishing last night’s broadcast, Geoff Keighley announced the dates of the Gamescom 2023 via Twitter. According to this recent publication, the event will take place from August 23 to 27, 2023although it will also feature the opening act of the Opening Live Night that will take place on the day August 22.

While Gamescom organizers are clearly already thinking about the future of the fair, it should be remembered that the current edition has just begun. In this way, it is very likely that, during the next few days, we will have the opportunity to learn more about some of the most anticipated games of the moment, as many of them are available to try at the event.

At the moment, many of the current conversations related to video games revolve around everything presented by Geoff Keighley in the recent Opening Live Night. If you want to be aware of all the news of the direct, keep in mind that in 3DJuegos we have prepared a summary with the most outstanding news, since the broadcast has been marked by a good assortment of trailers and surprises.

