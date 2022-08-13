Geoff Keighley assures that the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022 will be full of “surprises”

The presenter promises that the event will show games that were not ready to appear in the past Summer Game Fest.

This August will feature, in part, Gamescom 2022. The presenter Geoff Keighley It is already finalizing all the details to broadcast an inaugural event that, with the name of Opening Live Night, has raised the expectations of the public after confirming the first games that will have a place reserved live. And, to keep gamers’ attention until its broadcast, the well-known figure in the industry has promised to captain a show full of surprises and unexpected announcements.

We’ve got some great surprises and things that I think people don’t expect.Geoff KeighleyThis is what he said in a session of Twitter Spaces dedicated to the Opening Live Night (via VGC), where he recalls that “more than 30 games will be on stage: it will be a great show“. “We have several great guests coming to Germany to join us on stage, reveal their games and show off new content,” adds the presenter.

“We have good material. We haven’t really announced the lineup of companies that will be there, but I think we have some cool surprises and things that I think people don’t expect…” continues Keighley. “There are a lot of games. We’re going to have 2 hours of content to show you, including clips from gameplay, trailers and announcements“.

Beyond this, the professional recalls that many of the games that will appear at the Opening Live Night will be hard to get: “This year is lighter in terms of releases that come out later this year, so many things will be about what’s to come in 2023 and beyond. But yeah, I think people will be excited and I’m really excited for the fans to see the things we have in store.”

The Opening Live Night will take place on August 23 at 8:00 p.m., although the rest of the fair will continue to surprise us throughout the following days. In this sense, Gamescom 2022 will offer even more news from August 24 to 28, as it will feature broadcasts by Xbox, Bandai Namco, Future Games Show, and hundreds of companies from the video game world.

