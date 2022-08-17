Geoff Keighley confirms exclusive look at yet another game at Gamescom 2022 Opening Live Night

The presenter, who is advancing the content of the event via social networks, prepares us for Hogwarts Legacy.

We are quickly approaching the most important video game event of August: Gamescom 2022. This fair will kick off with the Opening Live Night presented by Geoff Keighleywho does not hesitate to raise players’ expectations by announcing some of the content that will be broadcast next August 23 at 8:00 p.m..

The Opening Live Night will allow us to take an exclusive look at Hogwarts LegacyNow, the well-known presenter is back at it again with a Twitter post confirming the presence of Hogwarts Legacy at Opening Live Night. In this sense, Keighley assures us that we will attend an exclusive lookso we can expect a trailer to encourage us a bit after the delay confirmed by its authors, Avalanche Software.

Other games confirmed for the Opening Live Night

As we’ve mentioned before, this isn’t the first time Geoff Keighley has announced the games that will be covered during Opening Live Night. During the last days, the presenter has confirmed that the event will reserve a space for titles such as Return to Monkey Island and Goat Simulator 3, although it also intends to reveal the next adventure of the creators of Subnautica.

Not content with this, Keighley has also ensured that the first live stream of Gamescom 2022 will feature news from High on Life, the game from the creator of Rick y Morty. It is possible that the presenter will continue to advance information in the coming days, but everything indicates that the video game fair will begin with a good handful of news.

Más sobre: Gamescom 2022, Hogwarts Legacy y Opening Live Night.