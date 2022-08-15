Geoff Keighley continues to confirm more games for Gamescom 2022 Opening Live Night

The presenter has confirmed that one of them is about Goat Simulator 3, while the other is being somewhat controversial.

After enjoying a quite intense month of june When it comes to video game announcements at Summer Game Fest, it’s time to get back on track with Gamescom. This time it was Geoff Keighley who confirmed that two new games They will be at Opening Night Live, the inaugural event of Gamescom.

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that on August 23 we will see Return to Monkey Island and Goat Simulator 3One of the recent games that the journalist Keighley has confirmed, it is the controversial Return to Monkey Island. has announced it on his personal Twitter account so that on August 23 we can take a look at what Ron Gilbert has to offer usdirector of the first two original games in the series.

The thing does not end there, because the presenter has taken advantage of the occasion again and has also ventured to announce another game which will be available at the Opening Night Live presentation. Its about allocated Goat Simulator 3, which this time we can continue on the 23rd with a new gameplay.

To recap, Keighley also confirmed other games that will be at the event. One of the most prominent is Sonic Frontiers next to the new from Unknow Worlds, the creators of Subnautica. A few more games may be revealed over the next few days that we’ll have at Gamescom Opening Live Night.

