Geoff Kighley confirms the presence of this Bloodborne souls-like for the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022

By Adrian Mira August 20, 2022, 5:30 pm 2 comments

Geoff Kighley does not stop these last days of announcing games and more games. The presenter follows raising our expectations with his recent tweets. one of the games most anticipated of 2023 in regards to souls-like is the Pinocchio gamewhich will also be at Gamescom.

Lies of P will show a trailer where we will see a new look at its gameplaywas the journalist Geoff Kighley via his Twitter account that has confirmed the presence of Lies of P for the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022 to be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 8:00 p.m. in the afternoon in Spain. The event will display a new look at the gameplay in the form of a trailer. Surely it is something similar to the gameplay trailer that was published in November of last year.

Even so, the official Twitter account of Lies of P has already confirmed a week ago we could physically test a demo at Gamescom in Hall 9.1 C-049. For the lucky ones who are going to go, they already know that they will be among the few who can enjoy this game inspired by Bloodborne.

Other confirmed games

Really the Opening Live Night of the Gamescom 2022 looks especially good. There are already many confirmed games that will be at the inaugural event, but the latest to join have been The Outlast Trials and Gotham Knights along with The Expansethe next work of Telltale Games.

Más sobre: Souls-Like, Lies of P, Bloodborne, Geoff Keighley, Gamescom 2022 y Opening Live Night 2022.