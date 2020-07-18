Geoff reveals more about his past in Coronation Street – but his lies will soon be exposed

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) made one other try at manipulating spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) in Coronation Street by opening up about his personal abusive past with ex-wife Tessa, but his misleading nature makes it unclear as as to whether he’s telling the reality – and a brand new arrival in Weatherfield subsequent week is about to make clear the bully’s backstory.

Calling her abusive husband on a burner cellphone from jail, the place she’s at present awaiting trial for making an attempt to kill her controlling partner, Yasmeen was floored by Geoff’s obvious regret for the way he handled her.

Begging her to come back house and neglect the previous couple of months, having already tried to drop the assault fees he introduced in opposition to her, Mr Metcalfe appeared to bear his soul as he recalled being a sufferer of psychological abuse himself from previous flame Tessa, who he insisted “made me despise myself… she took every part”.

Apologising to his different half and insisting he would search skilled assist for his points if she took him again left Yas even more confused and not sure as to what to imagine, simply as she was beginning to realise how unacceptable Geoff’s behaviour was.

An enormous twist is coming subsequent week when a girl known as Elaine (performed by visitor star Paula Wilcox, previously Laurel’s mum in Emmerdale), purporting to be from a home abuse charity, visits Mrs Metcalfe in jail. But when she reveals her true identification and hyperlink to Geoff’s past, it turns your complete storyline on hits head and causes shocked Yasmeen to break down with a coronary heart assault.

Hypothesis is rife about who Elaine actually is, might she be linked in some method to Tessa? Geoff has all the time maintained to son Tim Metcalfe that Tessa, his mom, was a tough girl who made their lives hell, and deserted them when he was a baby.

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com earlier this 12 months, Bartholomew teased his character had not been utterly sincere about why his relationship with Tessa broke down, with more set to be revealed because the plot progressed.

“Geoff has mainly lied to Tim for years about what actually occurred with his mom, Geoff’s first spouse. We will be exploring issues a bit of deeper which I’ve all the time wished to do. It might be good to search out out more about their past, it might be key to how the story develops.”

Evil Geoff has been meticulous in his quest to color himself because the sufferer, but now seems to be backtracking by persuading Yasmeen he ‘forgives’ her and desires to save lots of their marriage. Is that this only a method of regaining management, or is there any hope of redemption for the calculating character?

“Geoff is actually broken and Yasmeen has beforehand thought she might repair him,” King beforehand informed us in an unique interview. “There’s a vulnerability about him, and it’s a form of psychological sickness.

“But from the individuals we spoke to in our analysis there hasn’t been one story the place any kind of rehabilitation is feasible. Even when a strategy of rehabilitation has taken place I believe it’s very exhausting to return to that individual.”

The approaching weeks are set to spin the gripping storyline off in some shocking instructions, as the true causes behind Geoff’s behaviour grow to be clear – which might carry his entire world crashing down.

