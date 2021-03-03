Geoffrey Scott Useless: ‘Darkish Shadows’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor Was 79

Geoffrey Scott, an actor recognized for his roles in “Darkish Shadows” and “Dynasty,” has died, his spouse confirmed to Selection. He was 79.

Scott was additionally a lauded industrial actor, starring in over 100 commercials such because the “Stroll a Mile for a Camel” marketing campaign shot on the Taj Mahal and a Maxwell Home Espresso advert alongside Margaret Hamilton. Scott was additionally featured as one of many Outdated Spice and Marlboro males.

Born on Feb. 22, 1942, Scott grew up in San Fernando Valley, Calif., on the identical avenue the place each John Wayne and Clark Gable lived. Scott acquired his begin in present enterprise when he was signed by legendary agent Dick Clayton, who represented the likes of James Dean, Burt Reynolds and Jane Fonda, which led to a contract with Common.

His first main appearing function was as Sky Rumson within the vampire cleaning soap “Darkish Shadows” in 1970. In 1972, Scott portrayed Jeffrey Jordan in “The place the Coronary heart Is,” and appeared within the TV film “Houston, We’ve Obtained a Downside” in 1974 as Mel Anderson. In 1979, he appeared within the NBC sequence “Cliffhangers: The Secret Empire” as U.S. Marshal Jim Donner, and starred within the 1981 CBS sequence “Concrete Cowboys,” based mostly off of the 1979 tv film of the identical identify.

Scott is probably most well-known for his recurring function as Mark Jennings on the ABC cleaning soap “Dynasty” from 1982 to 1984. Jennings was a tennis professional and the primary husband of Krystle Carrington, performed by Linda Evans. Scott’s different tv roles embrace Bob Dorsey on HBO’s “1st & Ten” from 1984 to 1985 and David McAllister on “Normal Hospital” in 1989.

Scott’s final listed function was in 2003’s “Hulk” enjoying the president. He then retired to Colorado together with his household to pursue his lifelong ardour of snowboarding. Scott is survived by his spouse, Cheri Catherine Scott, and sons Christopher and Matthew Scott.