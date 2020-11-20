Geoffrey Zakarian to Host Thanksgiving ‘Foodathon’ on Fox Stations

Celeb chef Geoffrey Zakarian will host a Thanksgiving-themed telethon on Fox-owned stations in main markets on Nov. 25 to elevate cash for meals rescue organizations Metropolis Harvest and No Child Hungry.

“The Nice American Foodathon Offered by Citi” will characteristic performances by John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, JoJo and Dennis Quaid, in addition to appearances by Drew Barrymore, Whoopi Goldberg, Man Fieri, Tyra Banks, Katie Couric, Blake Shelton, Patti LaBelle and Kelly Ripa.

“This has been a difficult 12 months for a lot of Individuals,” stated Zakarian, a Metropolis Harvest board member and chair of its meals council. “On the eve of Thanksgiving, let’s elevate some huge cash to assist feed the various households throughout our nation which might be struggling to put a meal on the desk proper now for his or her kids. There might be laughs, perhaps some tears, and loads of Thanksgiving cooking ideas alongside the best way.”

Metropolis Harvest has helped feed greater than 2.5 million New Yorkers who have been combating meals insecurity earlier than and in the course of the pandemic. No Child Hungry is a nationwide marketing campaign to finish childhood starvation within the U.S. via a mixture of emergency grants, help, advocacy and consciousness, serving to join the 1 in 4 youngsters within the nation going through starvation to wholesome meals.

Celeb cooks Rachael Ray, Buddy Valastro, Curtis Stone, Michael Symon, Wolfgang Puck, Ree Drummond, Anne Burrell, Katie Lee, Rocco DiSpirito, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marcus Samuelsson, Judy Joo, Donatella Arpaia and Andrew Zimmern will share favourite Thanksgiving recipes and cooking ideas whereas friends Rosie Perez, Olivia Newton-John, Justin Lengthy, Matt Bomer, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Denis Leary, Christie Brinkley, Henry Winkler, Lisa Rinna and Rosanna Scotto will replicate on the vacation and talk about the combat in opposition to starvation.

Anna Faris, Bryce Dallas Howard, Camilla Alves McConaughey, Jo Koy, Kal Penn, Lea Michele, Marlee Matlin, Padma Lakshmi, Vanessa Lachey, Yvette Nicole Brown and Zac Posen may even be featured within the present.

The particular will air commercial-free in numerous time slots on Fox-owned stations in New York (7 p.m. on WNYW-TV), Los Angeles (4 p.m. on KCOP-TV), Chicago (6 p.m. on WPWR-TV) and different main markets throughout the nation. “Foodathon” may even stream on-line at AmericanFoodathon.org. Presenting sponsor Citi will match donations up to $500,000.

“The Nice American Foodathon” is govt produced by Zakarian, Jaret Keller, Margaret Zakarian and Tara Halper for Nook Desk Leisure. Eric Conte and Dan Weinreich exec producer for Content material.23 Media.

(Pictured: Geoffrey Zakarian)