George Best’s widow assures that the ghost of her late husband is in her house: the revealing video

This week’s TV show my house is haunted he visited the mansion he owns Alex Best, the widow of Geogre Best, one of the greatest players in soccer history, who died in 2005. The 53-year-old former model has since maintained that the ghost of her late husband is inside her home.

The cycle that is emitted by the channel Discovery visited the woman’s house and installed a camera team to capture everything that happened inside the property, after the owner insisted that it is common for objects to move on their own or strange sounds to be heard at night. “I am convinced that the spirits have come to visit my house of 200 years,” she said, adding: “And now I believe that George could have been one of them.”

Alex recalled that it all started in 2005, after the death of the former footballer: “The day of George’s funeral I was staying in a hotel in Belfast. I remember it was an early start that day and it was obviously very emotional. Just as I walked out the door of the hotel, the shower opened to the maximum, by itself”.

The experts were able to capture with their infrared cameras the moment when in the middle of the night a book moved from its place on the shelf without anyone touching it, something that can be seen perfectly in the video. The most curious thing is that it is the biography of George Best, which is why the widow does not think it is a coincidence: “Something like that would be typical of George. Before that moment, he thought the spirit was just a boy because he was mischievous and playful, but George was also mischievous. He was always playing around and trying to make people laugh.”

The experts described the discovery as something “incredible” and admitted that it is not usual to record a movement as surprising as the one in that book. For one of them, that video is even proof enough that there are spirits on the property.

George Best is one of Manchester United’s greatest idols

The 53-year-old former model was married to the idol of Manchester United for 10 years, until his divorce shortly before his death: “We had never discussed what we thought about ghosts and things like that, because I was always very skeptical about these things until all this started. But George and I had a spiritual side and a strong faith.”

Best, who was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, played 10 years in the English team and formed the best trident in the history of British football together with Bobby Charlton Y Denis Law, baptized as “The Holy Trinity”, forward who today has her statue at the gate of the stadium Old Trafford. With the Red Devils won six titles, including the European Cup (current Champions League) in 1968.

