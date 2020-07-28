George Clooney: 9 Cool And Interesting Facts About The Actor/Director

George Clooney Is A Distant Relative Of Abraham Lincoln

All through his profession, George Clooney has remained a political persona with a terrific curiosity in nationwide and worldwide affairs. This may relate again to his father, Nick Clooney, who’s a journalist and anchorman, although it would date again even farther to a distant relative in his household historical past.

As Individuals reported, The Ides of March actor/director has some overlap in his household tree with a well-known American president: Abraham Lincoln. They each have deep roots in Kentucky, and so they’re in the end linked by Lucy Hanks, who was Lincoln’s maternal grandmother. By way of marriages and births, Clooney is the U.S. president’s half-first cousin 5 instances eliminated. Actually, each of them have their nice share of charisma and mind, and so they’re each smooth-talkers, so one can see some similarities in these particular regards. But it surely’s not daily that you simply uncover you are associated to Lincoln.