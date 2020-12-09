George Clooney Honored at MoMA Film Benefit by Julianna Margulies

Film, superstar and artistry often collide at the annual MoMA Film Benefit, a glamorous evening at the world’s most celebrated fashionable artwork museum. Final yr, Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Gwendoline Christie, clad in Chanel — the occasion’s perennial presenting sponsor — mingled within the low mild on the raised atrium of the museum’s second ground.

“Isn’t it dumb we are able to’t all be in the identical room tonight?” Academy Award-winning actor and producer George Clooney, this yr’s honoree, requested on Monday.

“I absolutely assumed this may be a Zoom gala, so I went with ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ on prime and who provides a shit on the underside,” mentioned Rajendra Roy, the museum’s chief curator of movie.

This yr, Clooney’s co-stars Felicity Jones, Tilda Swinton, Sam Rockwell, Jeffrey Wright, David Oyelowo and Julianna Margulies joined MoMA to honor the actor, producer, author and director.

“It’s good to see issues are lastly beginning to go George’s manner,” jeered David Letterman.

Rockwell remembered first assembly Clooney with future “Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts” co-star Drew Barrymore whereas filming “Charlie’s Angels”; Clooney took Rockwell and Lucy Liu to a strip mall karaoke bar. Margulies mentioned she’d all the time cherish when Clooney handed her the keys to his Porsche as a result of she mentioned she appreciated driving automobiles. She was 25 at the time and starred reverse Clooney on “E.R.” And, extra significantly, Oyelowo evoked Clooney’s sensitivity on the set of “Midnight Sky,” the actor-director’s 2020 movie.

“He makes use of all the things at his disposal. Him permitting me to alter my [character’s] title from Harper to Adewale, a Yoruba title from western Nigeria, was one thing that’s so significant to me and I do know goes to be vastly significant to so many Africans from that continent and within the diaspora,” mentioned Oyelowo about Clooney, whose humanitarian work in international locations like Sudan and Darfur have been central focuses of his profession. “It’s a very, actually fantastic factor to be round somebody who’s that caring — not solely of the factor he’s making, however of the world inside which he’s making it.”

Clooney, ever the archetype of a sure measured ease and a cool, ended the evening with a nod to that world.

“This has been an unprecedented yr. Now we have confronted an awesome risk that has affected folks everywhere in the globe. However what I wish to say to all of you is, ‘we’re gonna get via it,’” he supplied.

“This scourge has disrupted so many lives, terrified us, wrecked our financial system and left us feeling like there’s no hope. Effectively, now we see there’s. There’s a vivid mild at the top of this tunnel. We’ll quickly say goodbye to the darkish ages, goodbye to concern, goodbye to doubt and the nervousness,” Clooney continued. “And as soon as that is over, and Trump’s out of workplace, we should always most likely do one thing about COVID, too.”

“Right here’s to 2021,” he completed. “We’ll see you in particular person then.”