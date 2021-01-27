George Clooney Honored by AARP With Career Achievement Award

George Clooney will obtain this 12 months’s profession achievement honor at AARP The Journal’s Motion pictures For Grownup Awards in March.

“We’re delighted to honor George Clooney, whose mastery and — wit — make him one of the gifted and beloved actors of our day, and a director who’d be well-known even when we’d by no means seen him onscreen,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins stated in a press release. “The mix of his smarts, exhausting work and expertise exhibits simply how mistaken stereotypes about getting old are.”

The award celebrates Clooney’s decades-long profession in Hollywood, starting together with his rise to prominence as Dr. Doug Ross on “ER” within the ‘90s to movies like “O Brother, The place Artwork Thou?,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Up within the Air.” He made his directorial debut with “Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts” in 2002 and, most just lately, directed Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky” and Hulu’s “Catch-22.” Exterior of filmmaking, he’s a knowingly devoted philanthropist.

Clooney follows within the footsteps of different Grownups Career Achievement honorees, corresponding to Annette Bening, Robert De Niro, Helen Mirren and Robert Redford.

AARP’s Motion pictures for Grownups applications has fought towards trade ageism for 20 years by advocating for motion pictures by and for the 50 and over crowd, highlighting the significance of movies that resonate with older viewers. Clooney takes the occasion’s highest honor. The remainder of the digital ceremony will acknowledge 2020’s greatest in movie. It’s beginning its enlargement into TV classes by together with an award for greatest tv collection.

The Motion pictures for Grownups Awards will probably be broadcast by “Nice Performances” on PBS on March 28 at 8 p.m.