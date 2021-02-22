George Clooney To Produce Docuseries on Ohio State Abuse Scandal

George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Photos are partnering with Sports activities Illustrated Studios to provide a docuseries about sports activities journalist Jon Wertheim’s cowl story detailing the decades-long abuse scandal within the athletic division at Ohio State College.

Wertheim broke the in-depth expose “Why Aren’t Extra Individuals Speaking In regards to the Ohio State Intercourse Abuse Scandal?” for Sports activities Illustrated on Oct. 5, 2020, which revealed the record of over 350 alleged allegations towards former Ohio State sports activities physician Richard Strauss. The story detailed the scholar’s encounter with Strauss, who was described as “good and manipulative.” It was additionally reported that Strauss personally disbursed steroids to athletes.

“This text uncovers essentially the most widespread sexual abuse scandal within the historical past of American increased training,” Wertheim stated in a press launch. “It’s a story about energy, abuse, enabling and the hierarchy of school sports activities that had been hid for much too lengthy. As a result of these brave males made the choice to stay silent now not, we will lastly start to carry the abuser, and those that have been complicit of their silence, accountable for his or her actions – and inactions. With the assistance of 101 Studios, Genuine Manufacturers Group and Smokehouse Photos, their voices and tales — harrowing as they’re — will probably be amplified.”

Clooney and Heslov of Smokehouse Photos will function government producers alongside Wertheim, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen of Sports activities Illustrated Studios; in addition to David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Andrew Kramer of Loeb & Loeb negotiated the deal on behalf of Sports activities Illustrated Studios.

Wertheim known as out the mainstream media for his or her lack of reporting on the abuse allegations. Moreover, his story uncovered the college officers’ lack of response and the way the establishment refused to consider these male athletes have been vulnerable to being sexually harassed. When the college recognized advantage behind Strauss’ alleged abuse claims, they let him go quietly and allowed him to remain on the college’s payroll as a tenured professor.

Strauss was in a position to open his personal personal males’s clinic proper down the road from Ohio State’s campus in Columbus, which he ran till he dedicated suicide in 2005. Whereas Strauss has been useless for over 15 years, a whole lot of victims proceed to hunt justice. Ohio State entered right into a settlement in Might 2020 and agreed to pay every sufferer $250,000, however there are nonetheless over 250 claims pending.