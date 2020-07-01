George Clooney, William Shatner and More Pay Tribute To Carl Reiner After His Death

This morning, the world was knowledgeable that comedy legend Carl Reiner had handed away in his residence final evening, on the age of 98. Forsaking a loving household, and scores of gracious followers and colleagues, the reactions have been certain to be emotional tributes to the person, in addition to his profession as an ace jokester all through all stripes of leisure. This afternoon, plenty of these feedback have been seen popping up left and proper, and they’re as heartfelt as you’d hope for somebody as iconic as Reiner.