George Clooney’s Company Producing ‘Buck Rogers’ Series

George Clooney is heading to the twenty fifth century.

By way of his manufacturing firm Smokehouse Photos, Clooney has signed on to government produce a brand new restricted collection for Legendary based mostly on the basic sci-fi character Buck Rogers, Selection has confirmed. Clooney will government produce with associate Grant Heslov. A rep for Clooney says the actor-director is just signing onto the undertaking in a producing capability, and won’t star, opposite to different stories. Legendary had no remark.

Brian Ok. Vaughan (“Below the Dome,” “Y the Final Man”) will write the collection. Smokehouse is becoming a member of Indignant Movies heads Don Murphy and Susan Montford as producers, in addition to Flint Dille, the grandson of the creator of the serialized caricature that made Buck Rogers a family title within the Thirties. The collection doesn’t presently have distribution.

Rogers first appeared as Anthony Rogers within the August 1928 subject of the seminal science fiction journal “Superb Tales,” in a novella titled “Armageddon 2419 A.D.” by Philip Francis Nowlan. A WWI veteran, Rogers turns into trapped in a coal mine and enters right into a state of suspended animation, till he’s revived practically 500 years later and finds himself in a war-torn panorama of what was as soon as the USA.

In 1929, the character was rechristened Buck Rogers and tailored into the caricature “Buck Rogers within the twenty fifth Century A.D.,” revealed by the John F. Dille Co. From there, the character quickly grew to become a sensation, with comedian books, toy strains, radio dramas and serial film diversifications all through the twentieth century. The rise of sci-fi franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek, nonetheless, brought about the franchise to fall out of favor; the latest high-profile adaptation was a 1979 NBC collection that lasted for 2 seasons.