George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ Trailer Centers on the Apocalypse

Netflix’s “The Midnight Sky,” an apocalyptic sci-fi drama starring and directed by George Clooney, affords perception right into a doable future the place unspecified destruction renders the earth uninhabitable.

In a trailer launched on Tuesday, Clooney’s character is trying to find a solution to warn different survivors in opposition to returning to Earth after a world disaster. The movie, primarily based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel “Good Morning, Midnight,” was shot forward of the COVID-19 shutdown and earlier than the onslaught of fires seen in 2020, however the calamities Earth faces in the movie really feel eerily comparable.

“It’s science fiction, which sadly is much less fictional as we transfer by means of the days,” stated Clooney in an interview with Vainness Truthful. “The illness of hate and the components that come from that, battles and wars — that has been percolating for fairly a while.”

Clooney stars as Augustine Lofthouse, a scientist dwelling in Antarctica who believes himself to be the final man alive on Earth till he finds a toddler named Iris (Caoilinn Springall). He finds himself obliged to look after the woman as he additionally takes it upon himself to contact the house crew and inform them of humanity’s demise.

Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir spherical out the movie’s listing of stars, as the 5 actors play the small crew aboard the NASA spaceship Aether. The crew’s journey by means of house in hopes of reconnecting with a radio-silent Earth varieties the different half of the narrative.

Regardless of the tragedy at the middle of “The Midnight Sky,” Clooney stated he envisions the film as having a glint of hope.

“I wished it to be about redemption in a manner,” he stated. “I wished there to be some hopefulness in a reasonably bleak story about the finish of mankind.”

“The Midnight Sky” releases on Netflix on Dec. 23. Watch the trailer beneath.