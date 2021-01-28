George Corral admitted indirect blow to Puebla due to COVID-19 outbreak in Rayados de Monterrey

George Corral noted that the situation experienced by the Rayados ended up hitting them (Photo: Courtesy / Club Puebla)

Puebla acknowledged that his party rescheduled by the covid-19 outbreak it affected them in the preparation of the meetings. However, the defender George Corral indicated that the most important thing is health.

“It is something that affects us a little, but right now the most important thing is to be careful with cases of COVID, which is something that is happening throughout the country. It is important to have good measures, “said the Mexican at a press conference on Tuesday.

The defender noted that the situation that the Rayados are experiencing ended up hitting them to them. Still, I wish a speedy recovery to the players and club staff who were infected with coronavirus.

“Unfortunately it affected us in the sports environment, but do not see the bad things; It is for the good of all and that is the most important thing. I hope that colleagues in the profession recover as soon as possible ”, he mentioned.

Corral pointed out that clubs must adapt to these situations that occur as a result of the pandemic (Photo: Courtesy / Club Puebla)

Corral pointed out that clubs must adapt to these situations that occur as a result of the pandemic. “Maybe the games are going to get you together and we will have fewer days to plan a game or rest, but we must dock to everything, that’s how we got “, he added.

This thought was shared by his partner, the midfielder Daniel “Fideo” Álvarez. However, he noted that The Strip has a good squad to face both duels they will have in less than five days.

“It’s complicated. We have a few days to plan the next game against America, but the squad is there to make changes. Whoever enters will do so in a good way, position by position we have good changes, “he said.

The offensive midfielder admitted that they will not know how the gang will turn out on the issue of casualties due to infections, but clarified that the Puebla team will not speculate on the issue. In addition, he sent a warning to the people of Monterrey.

Within the MX League, a scandal has been unleashed by an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of the clubs (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



“We do not know how they will come out due to the COVID measures, but we have to worry about ourselves. More than planning and doing, we have to focus on what we are going to propose. Let them worry about us, “he said.

“Those teams They have a lot of power, but they are the ones that let you play the most. In that aspect, this type of game is more convenient for us, that the field becomes large and little by little we will see how to handle the games, which is what it has cost us at home, “he added.

It is worth remembering that within the Liga MX a scandal has been unleashed by an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of the clubs. Rayados de Monterrey reported that several of their players had symptoms after the match at the Azteca Stadium against América.

Álvarez noted that La Franja has a good team to be able to face the two duels they will have in less than five days (Photo: Courtesy / Club Puebla)

The Gang announced that on his campus there were 19 infected people with COVID-19, of which 11 were first-team footballers. Therefore, in coordination with Liga MX, they rescheduled their next two matches.

Following this situation, America expressed its annoyance over the situation in Rayados with its COVID-19 outbreak in the first team of Liga MX. This is because several of his players presented symptoms after the meeting they held last weekend.

The azulcremas reported that a member of the coaching staff, two staff members and three players tested positive to COVID-19. Among them is goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who acknowledged that he had symptoms related to the virus.

