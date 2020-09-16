George Floyd Coverage in The Works as Court TV Launches on Sky U.Ok.

Court TV, the channel that covers U.S. prison trials, has launched in the U.Ok. on Comcast’s Sky community, with extra distribution offers anticipated quickly.

Certainly one of Court TV’s most high-profile circumstances in the approaching months will focus on the 4 Minneapolis cops who will probably be tried in the demise of George Floyd, which launched a nationwide motion on race in America. One other case arising on Court TV facilities on three white males accused of homicide in the demise of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot whereas jogging via a south Georgia neighborhood.

Court TV’s U.Ok. channel will present viewers entry to, and evaluation of, true-life courtroom dramas happening in the U.S. immediately, from opening proceedings during to the decision. Daytime trial protection in the U.S. will air in primetime in the U.Ok. given the time distinction. For U.Ok. audiences, Court TV is planning content material that may got down to clarify the variations between the 2 nation’s justice methods, together with why cameras are allowed in courtrooms in the U.S. however not in the U.Ok.

“There’s been nothing like Court TV in the UK till now,” mentioned Jonathan Katz, president and CEO of Katz Networks, a part of The E.W. Scripps Firm, which owns Court TV. “American crime dramas have lengthy been a staple on tv worldwide, together with the U.Ok., whereas world client curiosity in the real-life drama of true-crime programming has skyrocketed, with American actuality crime content material as the most-watched. Court TV is the one community masking these circumstances and these occasions stay, as they occur, from begin to end. We anticipate viewers in the U.Ok. will embrace having a front-row seat to American prison justice.”

The U.Ok. launch of Court TV coincides with the 25th anniversary of the O.J. Simpson homicide trial verdict, and in October, the channel will current a marathon of its 25-episode authentic docuseries “OJ25.”

Court TV can even air the most recent authentic Court TV sequence “Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield,” a weekly present that takes viewers on a deep dive into probably the most talked-about trials and circumstances of all-time.