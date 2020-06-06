George Floyd GoFundMe Gets Most Donations Ever After Celebs Like Lin-Manuel Miranda Support

The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota has set off protests in practically each main metropolis in America and quite a lot of nations all over the world. It has galvanized individuals in a name for racial justice. It has additionally raised an unbelievable amount of cash for causes that assist social justice. Whereas main firms like Disney and J.J. Abrams’ Dangerous Robotic have already donated hundreds of thousands to totally different causes, the GoFundMe set as much as cowl George Floyd’s burial bills has quietly raised over $13 million and develop into the GoFundMe web page to see the best variety of particular person donations ever, because of assist from main names like Lin-Manuel Miranda boosting the sign.