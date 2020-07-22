George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks Lawyer Partners With eOne For Docuseries

L. Chris Stewart, the trial lawyer presently representing the households of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, is teaming with eOne for a documentary sequence about his pursuit of justice for victims of police brutality.

The sequence, titled “Burden of Justice,” will see Stewart open up his life and his authorized apply to indicate the cruel realities of making social change. “Burden of Justice” was developed and is being spearhead for eOne by Madison Merritt, the studio’s govt vice chairman of growth for unscripted TV.

Every episode of the present will use archival footage, interviews with households and associates of victims, witnesses, members of Stewart’s group, and Stewart’s personal phrases to showcase these politically-charged instances in a brand new means.

Stewart, who additionally serves as an govt producer on the civil rights sequence, has turn into one of the respected attorneys within the nation for delivering justice in instances of police brutality. Along with representing the households of Floyd and Brooks, whose deaths by the hands of law enforcement officials have sparked mass protests around the globe, Stewart has labored on a few of the most widely-known civil rights instances in latest historical past, notably the case of Walter Scott, who was shot within the again on video by a police officer. That case resulted in a settlement for $6.5 million {dollars}, and a 20-year jail sentence for the workplace concerned.

“Burden of Fact” will take viewers from the scene of the crime, to clandestine conferences to obtain proof, to confrontations at Metropolis Corridor, to the entrance strains of protests. In response to eOne, it is going to be a “no-holds-barred examination of what you don’t see within the combat for civil rights.”