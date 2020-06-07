George Floyd’s Brother to Testify in Front of Congress – Variety

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, will testify in entrance of Congress subsequent week throughout a listening to on police practices and accountability.

In accordance to CNN, the listening to will probably be on “Policing Practices and Legislation Enforcement Accountability” and can happen on Wednesday in entrance of the Home Judiciary Committee.

The committee invited Philonise Floyd to converse on the listening to, a supply tells CNN. It’s unclear whether or not the listening to will probably be performed in-person or nearly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reported that Philonise Floyd has already spoken to President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden about his brother’s dying. He advised CNN’s Don Lemon that his discuss with Trump was “transient” whereas his dialog with Biden lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.

“The vice chairman, I cherished his dialog. He talked to me for like 10, 15 minutes. And I used to be making an attempt to discuss his ear off as a result of he was speaking to me always. Nice dialog. However Trump, it lasted in all probability two minutes,” Philonise Floyd mentioned throughout a CNN interview. “It was very transient. The dialog was okay with him. I used to be simply respecting him, listening to what he had to say. And I understood what he was saying, but it surely was only a transient dialog.”

George Floyd died on Might 25 after a Minneapolis police officer positioned his knee on his neck for greater than eight minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree homicide, and three different officers current in the course of the incident have additionally been charged with aiding and abetting the homicide.

Philonise and Terrence Floyd, George’s brothers, have spoken up about George’s dying in New York and Minneapolis as protests towards police brutality and the oppression of Black rights have unfold throughout the nation.