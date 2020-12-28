George Lopez Joins Dito Montiel’s ‘Afterward’

George Lopez has joined the solid of Dito Montiel’s “Afterward.”

It’s unclear what position Lopez will play within the dramatic thriller, however he joins an ensemble that features Aaron Eckhart and Terrence Howard. Lionsgate Grindhouse is distributing the movie in North America. “Afterward” will shoot this winter in California. Angel Oak Movies is backing the film and pre-sold international rights. Manufacturing was supposed to start within the spring, however was delayed as a result of COVID-19.

The movie facilities on a father’s wrestle to take care of the passing of his daughter, which leads him on a quest for fact and justice towards corruption and small-town politics.

Montiel made his function directorial debut with 2006’s “A Information to Recognizing Your Saints.” His different credit embody “Combating,” “The Son of No One,” “Empire State,” “Boulevard,” “Man Down” and “The Clapper.”

Lopez starred in ABC’s “George Lopez,” a state of affairs comedy that ran from 2002 to 2007, in addition to headlined the TBS discuss present “Lopez Tonight” for 2 seasons. On display screen, Lopez has starred in “Meet the Blacks,” “River Runs Purple,” “Gnome Alone” and “The Smurfs.”

Lopez is greatest recognized for his comedian work, however has been branching out of late into different genres. He not too long ago appeared in “The Tax Collector,” a gritty thriller from David Ayer. Upcoming initiatives for Lopez embody “No Man’s Land,” an American western movie, directed by Conor Allyn, and co-starring Frank Grillo and Andie MacDowell; in addition to “Strolling With Herb,” a comedy movie helmed by Ross Marks, and toplined by Edward James Olmos and Kathleen Quinlan.

Lopez is represented by UTA and three Arts Leisure.