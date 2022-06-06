George Lucas forced LucasArts not to make Star Wars games and how the team talked him out of it

LucasFilm, the studio responsible for the original Star Wars trilogy, had its own department dedicated to video game development. However, they did not work on a title dedicated to the galactic saga until after a decade; although when they finally did, in the early nineties, they amazed everyone equally.

When George Lucas ordered the creation of a video game development studio in the early 1980s, he did so on one condition: that they not develop games based on Star Wars. The newly founded LucasFilm Games, later renamed LucasArts, would not lack for anything. They would have the latest technology and a virtually unlimited budget to pursue their goals. They would not even be obliged to meet delivery dates or develop projects with which they were not entirely convinced. the condition of not being able to develop anything under the Star Wars namehowever, was non-negotiable.

The reason for what at first glance seems nonsense was very simple: Lucas had already transferred the rights to his masterpiece to Atari, who exploited the franchise, among other things, in a spectacular arcade that emulated the battle on the Star of the Death at the end of Episode IV. License that they continued to use in the development of adaptations of each of the films of the original trilogy for systems such as the Atari 2600 or its range of eight-bit computers. So instead, the founders of LucasArts opted for develop totally original titlesalthough clearly inspired by Star Wars, as Ballblazer o Rescue on Fractalus!.

The relationship with Atari stopped dead after its disintegration in the mid-1980s. But, probably for commercial reasons, the intergalactic franchise continued to be exploited by third parties such as Namco or Mastertronic. Until 1991, when LucasArts participated in its first project based on Star Wars: an NES adaptation of the first film, developed halfway between Lucas engineers and the Australian studio Beam Software. A title, moreover, published by JVC. At LucasArts they decided not to undertake such a project on their own because they were unaware of the particularities of the video game console market, since they had based all their production until then on computers. The title worked well enough that development began on the adaptation of The Empire Strikes Back soon after, but overall the feeling at the studio was one of disappointment. The limited capacity of the NES prevented adaptation of the great moments of the films. In addition, the imminent appearance of sixteen-bit consoles completely cut short the promised adaptation of Return of the Jedi, so it was never developed.

At LucasArts they chose to develop totally original titles, although clearly inspired by Star WarsThen came Super Nintendo. Thanks to their previous experience, at LucasArts they were for the first time confident in embarking on an adventure in the home video game market. They also had young developers on staff who they longed to captain projects for the 16-bit Nintendo; Among whom was Kalani Streicher, who had not only participated in the previous title for NES, but had been in the studio long enough to have participated in projects such as Zak McKracken or Loom. Streicher emerged as director, producer and lead designer for what would become, without a doubt, the best adaptation of Episode IV: Super Star Wars ever made.

For the first time in its history, LucasArts turned to the development of a video game for consoles. The project, however, would once again be produced and distributed by JVC, as was the case with previous NES titles. And also, again, the title would not be programmed by Lucas engineers, but by a third party, the veteran studio Sculptured Software. What was the difference then compared to previous NES titles? Well, that all the decisions of the project, both from the design point of view and from all its artistic aspects, would be made by the LucasArts team led by Streicher. Who, by the way, was determined to emulate the greats of the platform genre: “I wanted it to be a side-scroller as good as Contra or Castlevania, with the visual quality of arcade games like Willow or Street Fighter, and the vehicle gameplay using Mode 7 like in F-Zero”.

As a fan of Star Wars, Kalani was committed to faithfully reproducing all the great moments in the film. From the arrival at Mos Eisley to the assault on the Death Star. Although, naturally, some moments that in the film only lasted a few seconds, in the game they became long and complex levels. That Kalani and his entire team were, in his own words, “fans hardcore de Star Wars“, did not prevent them from taking certain creative licenses. One of the most notable, for example, was the canteen’s final enemy, the monster Kalhar, who in the film was nothing more than a piece in a kind of virtual chess. The decisions that the team committed to from the get-go, inspired by previous NES titles, was to allow the player to choose their favorite character, so depending on the time of the game, not only Luke Skywalker, but also Han Solo. and Chewbacca would be playable, each with their own unique quirks. The aspect, however, in which its developers put the most effort, was in the final combat aboard an X-Wing. A spectacular reproduction of the battle of Yavin in the that squeezed the full potential of Super Nintendo Mode 7.

Super Star Wars showing off Mode-7

Super Star Wars was a critical and commercial success. It was sung that sequels would continueSuper Star Wars was a critical and commercial success. For what was sung that they would continue, immediately, two adaptations of the sequels. Only a year later The Empire Strikes Back appeared. And another year later, in 1994, the version of Return of the Jedi. Two even bigger and more ambitious sequels, as evidenced by the fact that the latter appeared on a 16 Megabit cartridge, twice the capacity of the original. Both games also faithfully reproduced the films from which they were inspired, albeit with the same creative freedom that they had in the first installment. Stuck in the retina of its players were memorable moments such as the battle of Hoth, against gigantic AT-ATs, or the high-speed chase through Endor. One of the team’s biggest challenges, though, was incorporating Force powers into the action: “We had to anticipate that players would be able to get through a level with or without them.” The result, once again, was a great success for the studio.

What is a little more difficult to understand is that, despite the fact that these video games were not the first adaptations of Star Wars, LucasArts has not adapted the original trilogy to a video game again. Other titles, such as the Star Wars Trilogy Arcade, retrofitted some of the most exciting moments from these films. And we can’t forget the grace and self-confidence with which they were reinterpreted by Traveler’s Tales in Lego Star Wars. But Episodes IV, V and VI were never adapted to a video game again, despite the fact that current technology would allow them to be reproduced with unparalleled spectacularity. Is it a deliberate decision by LucasArts in order not to tarnish the memory of these video games? Difficult to say, since some of its most veteran developers have repeatedly stated that they would be happy to lead such a project.

Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars, speaking exclusively of video games, is in one of its sweetest momentsThe success of Super Star Wars and its sequels opened the doors for LucasArts to finally develop video games based on its flagship franchise. Forgotten was already the promise they made to George Lucas. So in 1993 two of the most relevant video games based on Star Wars of that time appeared: the spectacular X-Wing simulator and the first installment of Rebel Assault. Those would be followed by other milestones such as the Jedi Knight saga from 1995, the Rogue Squadron series from 1998 and other memorable titles in the new century such as The Force Unleashed or Fallen Order. In fact, looking at the most recent titles and those yet to appear, we could conclude that Star Wars, speaking exclusively of video games, is in one of the sweetest moments in its history.