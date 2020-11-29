George Lucas, Mark Hamill and More Pay Tribute to David Prowse

After information broke Sunday morning that David Prowse — the actor behind Darth Vader’s armor within the authentic “Star Wars” trilogy — had died, members of the franchise got here collectively to honor him.

Prowse died on Saturday at age 85 after affected by an sickness. Although James Earl Jones voiced the well-known villain in “Star Wars,” Prowse was the bodily actor who portrayed Darth Vader.

In a submit on StarWars.com, creator George Lucas wrote a touching tribute to Prowse.

“David introduced a physicality to Darth Vader that was important for the character,” Lucas mentioned. “He made Vader leap off the web page and on to the massive display, with an imposing stature and motion efficiency to match the depth and undercurrent of Vader’s presence. David was up for something and contributed to the success of what would grow to be a memorable, tragic determine. Could he relaxation in peace.”

Mark Hamill, who shared many a scene with Prowse as Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter to keep in mind the late actor.

“So unhappy to hear David Prowse has handed. He was a sort man and far more than Darth Vader,” Hamill wrote. “Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire – 3 time British Weightlifting Champion and Security Icon the Inexperienced Cross Code Man. He liked his followers as a lot as they liked him.”

So unhappy to hear David Prowse has handed. He was a sort man & far more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Security Icon the Inexperienced Cross Code Man. He liked his followers as a lot as they liked him. #RIP pic.twitter.com/VbDrGu6iBz — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2020

The Peter Mayhew Basis — representing the late Mayhew, who portrayed Chewbacca in “Star Wars” — posted a candy picture on Twitter. “RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a narrative with the boys.”

RIP Dave Prowse. I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a narrative with the boys. #DarthVader #DaveProwse #RIPDaveProwse #StarWars pic.twitter.com/XoUtq2YihW — Peter Mayhew Basis (@TheWookieeRoars) November 29, 2020

See extra tributes beneath.

Saddened to get up to the information that my Twitter good friend David Prowse handed away. David, a literal big amongst males, performed many roles in his profession. His most well-known position was being the misunderstood father who tried to give the universe to his very disobedient twins. #DarthVader — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 29, 2020

Relaxation In Energy David Prowse. The power is with you and your family members. All the time has been. All the time will probably be. #TimeToShineInTheLight pic.twitter.com/rFkyAJnZnW — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 29, 2020

#DaveProwse has handed away. #fanfamily We knew him greatest as #DarthVader Dave obtained me into form/educated me for my Position in Matador. He was a real, variety, loving man, liked life, household, health and his followers. Dave was an enormous a part of our #confamily his smile will probably be missed. Jb pic.twitter.com/t91c5JCcTS — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 29, 2020