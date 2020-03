The general bench of Australia’s high courtroom will listen arguments from Cardinal Pell’s felony crew on Wednesday in what could be his final bid for freedom

The disgraced Cardinal George Pell’s future could be determined by the use of Australia’s finest courtroom this week, nonetheless he acquired’t be there to look it.

The general bench of the highest courtroom will listen his felony crew’s final bid for his freedom in Canberra on Wednesday.

Proceed finding out…