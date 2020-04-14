George Pell tells Andrew Bolt the man who testified against him may have been ‘used’

Cardinal says ‘I don’t know what this poor fellow was as soon as as a lot as’ in his first interview since his unencumber from jail on Sky Info

Cardinal George Pell has described the complainant who testified in the direction of him as a “poor fellow” and claimed he’ll have been “used” in his first interview since his unencumber from jail after being acquitted of historic child sexual abuse charges.

The Sky Info conservative commentator and longtime Pell supporter, Andrew Bolt, interviewed Pell in Sydney on Saturday, and the interview aired on Tuesday night. Requested through Bolt why he thinks the complainant made the allegations, Pell said: “I don’t know.”

