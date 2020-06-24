George R.R. Martin Aims to Release ‘The Winds of Winter’ in 2021 – Variety

“Sport of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin has shared that being in lockdown has helped him make “regular progress” on “The Winds of Winter,” the long-awaited sixth installment in his “A Track of Ice and Hearth” fantasy collection.

The famend creator, who has been spending the previous couple of months in a cabin in the mountains, posted a weblog entry on Tuesday, sharing with followers that he’s doing all he can to keep wholesome amid the coronavirus pandemic and expects the upcoming e-book to be accomplished in 2021.

“If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write. I’m spending lengthy hours on daily basis on ‘The Winds of Winter,’ and making regular progress,” Martin wrote.

He stated he has written a number of chapters of the upcoming novel, however clarified the e-book nonetheless has “a good distance to go,” however revealed it will likely be a “big e-book.”

“I’ve unhealthy days, which get me down, and good days, which elevate me up,” Martin added, “however all in all I’m happy with the best way issues are going.”

Martin additionally went on to handle how he felt “heartbroken” after having to cancel his journey to Wellington, New Zealand, for the 78th World Science Fiction Conference, however notes he’ll go to Wellington subsequent yr when hopefully “each COVID-19 and ‘The Winds of Winter’ shall be achieved.”

He additionally gave followers an replace on a number of different of his tasks, together with the “Sport of Thrones” prequel, “The Home of the Dragon,” which he says is “flying alongside splendidly.” He’s additionally engaged on bringing “Who Fears Loss of life” and “Wild Playing cards” to the small display in some unspecified time in the future.

He added, “Now we have function movies in improvement tailored from my tales ‘Sandkings’ and ‘The Ice Dragon’ and ‘The Misplaced Lands,” tv exhibits in improvement.”