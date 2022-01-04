George RR Martin has observed the primary episode of Sport of Thrones: Space of the Dragon and tells why he’s so excited

George RR Martin has published that No longer handiest have you ever observed a primary reduce of the primary episode of HBO’s upcoming Sport of Thrones prequel, Space of the Dragon, however you’ve liked what you could have observed up to now.

Martin shared the scoop on his No longer A Weblog web site in an access titled “Maximum Expected”, revealing that he used to be “satisfied to learn that probably the most expected new sequence, in step with IMDB, used to be … (drum roll please) … Space of the Dragon“.

He went on to mention that, in a 12 months during which they are going to even be launched “Amazon’s new Tolkein sequence“, “Sandman de Neil Gaiman“, “surprise sequence” Y “sequence de Celebrity Wars“, may be very proud that the Space of the Dragon is known, as “it is an excellent checklist to be on best“.

After all, Martin wrote the A Music of Ice and Hearth novels that have been later tailored into the Emmy Award-winning HBO sequence Sport of Thrones, so it’s “rarely goal“However he admits that he’s eagerly looking ahead to this sequence like many people. Additionally, He claims that he has already observed a little bit of her in motion and has liked what he has observed.

“Ok, I am not very goal. And I do know so much about what you’re going to see. (I, um, wrote the guide). Additionally … the phrase is “mother”, do not inform someone … I have observed a primary reduce from the primary episode. And I liked it. It is darkish, it is robust, it is visceral … simply how I love my epic delusion“.

He concluded via pronouncing that the workforce at the back of Space of the Dragon (which is in keeping with Martin’s personal novel, Hearth and Blood) is doing “wonderful process“and that the lovers have so much to be thinking about.

“Ryan and Miguel have accomplished an excellent process, and the solid … as with Sport of Thrones, maximum audience will handiest have heard of some of the actors, however I feel they’re going to fall in love with numerous them.“wrote Martin.”(Simplest to have your center damaged later when … however no, that will be revealing.) I feel the Targaryens are in superb arms. I don’t believe I will be able to disappoint you“.

The Space of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022 and is about 200 years ahead of Sport of Thrones. It goals to inform the tale of Space Targaryen, the road of kings that dominated Westeros ahead of Robert Baratheon took the throne and started the occasions of the unique sequence.

The Space of the Dragon is only one of a number of Sport of Thrones sequence within the works (together with a number of live-action sequence and an animated spin-off) and is a part of a bigger settlement between Martin and HBO.