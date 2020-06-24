George RR Martin misses another Winds of Winter deadline and reveals new planned release date

George RR Martin has revealed that the penultimate guide in his Recreation of Thrones collection of novels will seemingly miss its planned release date subsequent month.

The guide was initially scheduled for publication all the way in which again in 2015 and his been repeatedly delayed for the final 5 years, a lot to the frustration of followers who haven’t had a new Tune of Ice and Fireplace novel since 2011’s A Dance with Dragons.

Within the time since, HBO’s Recreation of Thrones adaptation has fully wrapped up, airing its controversial finale final 12 months, whereas work on spin-off present Home of the Dragon is effectively underway.

In his newest weblog submit, Martin talks about how the coronavirus lockdown has helped him to give attention to his writing and says he’s making “regular progress” on The Winds of Winter.

“I completed a new chapter yesterday, another one three days in the past, another one the earlier week,” Martin explains. “However no, this doesn’t imply that the guide shall be completed tomorrow or revealed subsequent week. It’s going to be an enormous guide, and I nonetheless have an extended strategy to go.”

Beforehand, the writer had implied he would have the guide completed in time for New Zealand’s World Science Fiction Conference, which had been set to start on 29th July however has now been cancelled because of coronavirus.

Nonetheless, these newest feedback counsel {that a} release date subsequent month is wishful considering and the guide will as a substitute hit retailer cabinets at a later date – probably not till 2021.

Martin added: “The very last thing I would like proper now could be an extended interruption that may price me all of the momentum I’ve constructed up. I can at all times go to Wellington subsequent 12 months, once I hope that each Covid-19 and THE WINDS OF WINTER shall be performed.”

