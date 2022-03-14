George RR Martin unearths the title of the following collection of Recreation of Thrones and items information of the following e book

George R.R. Martin has showed the titles of a number of Recreation of Thrones prequels and has printed the administrators of each and every mission, along with providing an replace on The Winds of Wintry weather, his subsequent e book within the saga.

Martin has defined on his weblog that he’s “very concerned“In each and every of the brand new prequels, together with HBO’s Area of the Dragon, which is already in post-production, and has been showed as the primary Recreation of Thrones spin-off to hit our monitors.”What I’ve observed, I’ve beloved“, remarked Martin. Additionally clarified that these days’s record isn’t consultant of the entirety this is being labored on at HBO:

“We’re creating reside motion collection for HBO, and animated collection for HBO Max. No, I will be able to’t let you know what number of. However I’m hopeful that a number of of those collection will make it to air. No longer all, no, by no means all, however multiple. I indubitably hope so“.

Names of the Recreation of Thrones prequels

The Area of the Dragon (Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal as showrunners)

(Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal as showrunners) The Sea Snake (prior to now titled 9 Voyages, Bruno Heller as showrunner)

(prior to now titled 9 Voyages, Bruno Heller as showrunner) 10.000 Ships (Amanda Segel as showrunner)

(Amanda Segel as showrunner) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms / The Hedge Knight (not sure name, Steve Conrad as shorunner)

(not sure name, Steve Conrad as shorunner) The Golden Empire (unconfirmed name, no showed showrunner)

Aside from for Los angeles Casa del Dragón, the remaining nonetheless wouldn’t have titles translated into Spanish.

Martin additionally supplied an replace on many different ongoing tasks, beginning with the Corlys Velaryon collection. He printed that Roma author Bruno Heller is writing the pilot script for the collection, which now has a brand new name. The crew made the transfer from 9 Voyages to The Sea Snake as a result of “wI wish to keep away from having two collection with numbers within the name“.

The opposite collection with a host in its name is Nymeria’s, 10,000 Ships, which in keeping with Martin is “going ahead“. Helstrom manufacturer Amanda Segal serves as showrunner and author for the collection, which is about a millennium ahead of the occasions of Recreation of Thrones, following Princess Nymeria and her surviving Rhoynars. Segal has already delivered”a few eraserss”.

He additionally commented at the 3rd of the live-action collection, a sequence according to his spin-offs Stories of Dunk and Egg, recounting the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). Martin showed that the primary season can be an adaptation of the primary novelThe Hedge Knight, which is operating because the collection name together with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

It had already been introduced that Steve Conrad had joined the Dunk & Egg mission crew as author and government manufacturer, however the weblog put up unearths that additionally directs the collection. “He is decided to do a devoted adaptation of the tales, which is precisely what I need”cube Martin. “Those characters and tales are very treasured to me“.

Martin additionally touched in short at the reported animated collection, regardless that he admitted he needed to stay many of the main points underneath wraps for now. The mission that he was once ready to speak about is one who comes from a “nice younger screenwriter” who’s creating a tale that can be set in Yi Ti. The collection bears the operating name of “The Golden Empire”.

The writer reiterated that continues to paintings on Winds of Wintry weather in spite of his involvement in these kind of tasks. “I’ve made numerous growth in Winds in 2020, and not more in 2021… however ‘much less’ isn’t ‘not anything’“, he defined on his weblog. “The arena of A Music of Ice and Hearth is my primary precedence, and can stay so till the tale is advised… I am nonetheless operating on The Winds of Wintry weather“.

Martin added that he additionally there are different e book tasks according to Westerostogether with a follow-up to Hearth and Blood, which might be known as Hearth and Blood, extra Dunk and Egg novels, a “sumptuous desk e book“, an illustrated and abridged model of the primary Hearth and Blood, and a e book of “Who is who in Westeros“.

As for which is able to come first, Area of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max someday in 2022. The collection is about 200 years ahead of Recreation of Thrones and objectives to inform the tale of Area Targaryens, the lineage of kings that dominated Westeros ahead of Robert Barratheon took the throne and after all kicked off the occasions of the unique collection.