George Russell stayed on pole in a Hungarian GP in which Verstappen will have his first challenge by starting tenth: time, TV and classification

Russell will start from pole in Hungary (Reuters)

English George Russell (Mercedes) will start first at the Hungarian Grand Prixthe thirteenth of the Formula 1 World Championship that takes place this Sunday at the Hungaroring, on the outskirts of Budapest, where just at the end of qualifying he snatched the pole To Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in a race that his companion, the Monegasque Charles Leclercwill face from third place.

The Ferraris will enjoy a new opportunity to close the gap on the Dutchman Max Verstappenchampionship leader, who will come out tenth after a bad day at Red Bull. Mexican Sergio Pérez, meanwhile, was eliminated in the second round (Q2).

The young British Mercedes driver signed the first ‘pole’ of his career in F1, by covering the 4,381 meters of the Hungarian track in one minute, 17 seconds and 377 thousandths, just 44 less than the talented driver from Madrid and 130 ahead of the other Ferrari; that he will start from the second row next to the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren).

“I feel above the moon, I am overwhelmed with joy (…) The team has done a sensational job and we were able to take a big step forward”, said Russell, who is fifth in the World Cup, with 143 points, 90 less than the leader, the Dutchman Max Verstappen.

If team orders do not prevent it, Carlos Sainz will have a clear opportunity to achieve his second victory in F1, a victory that can come if he makes “a good start, first”, on a track where it is very difficult to overtake; and if later he succeeds “nail tire management” in the 70 laps that will take place this Sunday.

“We don’t know if Mercedes is going to have a great pace in the race, we don’t know. But we have to keep an open mind and go out and do our best”he declared during the official FIA press conference at the Hungaroring.

After signing his seventh victory of the course in France, Verstappen He leads the World Championship with a 63-point advantage over Leclerc, who last Sunday retired for the third time this year after starting from pole and who this Saturday starred in a spectacular spin between the second and third of the track’s 14 curves hungarian

But the young Dutch star, who in Paul Ricard matched, at the age of 24, the 27 victories in F1 of a myth like the Scotsman Jackie Stewart -triple world champion- he screwed up at the moment of truth. And he will come out tenth.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. I came out of the pits and I had no power in the car; and we couldn’t fix it. We tried everything we could while we were on the track. I will speak with the team and I hope that everything can be solved”, he explained. Mad Max about what happened and sentenced: “It’s frustrating starting tenth, but I think it’s going to be an interesting race.; of that I’m sure”.

HOUR: 13:00 GMT (10:00 ARG-URU / 09:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 08:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: FOX Sports / Star +

TOP 5 OF THE WORLD RANKING

1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 233 puntos

2- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 170 points

3- Sergio Czech Perez (Red Bull) 163 points

4- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 144 points

5- George Russell (Mercedes) 143 points