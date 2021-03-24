George Segal Useless: ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Was 87

George Segal, whose lengthy profession included enjoying Albert “Pops” Solomon on “The Goldbergs,” and garnering an Oscar nom for supporting actor for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” died Tuesday. He was 87.

His spouse Sonia introduced his demise, saying, “The household is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal handed away as a result of problems from bypass surgical procedure.”

Segal’s longtime supervisor Abe Hoch stated, “I’m saddened by the truth that my shut good friend and shopper of a few years has handed away. I’ll miss his heat, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was an exquisite human.”

A number of the prime administrators of the Sixties and ’70s, together with Robert Altman, Mike Nichols, Paul Mazursky and Sidney Lumet solid Segal for his gently humorous everyman high quality, and he usually performed an unlucky-in-love skilled or a author who will get in over his head.

In Nichols’ 1967 Edward Albee adaptation “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” Segal performed a university professor who will get caught up in a night of psychological mindgames with Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. The movie was nominated for 13 Oscars, together with Segal’s for supporting actor, and gained 5.

Segal appeared in all eight seasons of ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs” because the grandfather of the clan based mostly on creator Adam F. Goldberg’s household.

The genial actor was a staple of movies of the late Sixties and ’70s resembling “Bye Bye Braverman,” “A Contact of Class,” “The Scorching Rock” and “Enjoyable With Dick and Jane.” Different notable credit throughout this era included the romantic comedy “The Owl and the Pussycat,” wherein he co-starred with Barbra Streisand, “Loving,” “Who Is Killing the Nice Cooks of Europe?” “The Terminal Man” and “The Black Chicken.”

He starred as an legal professional in Carl Reiner’s comedy “The place’s Poppa?,” with Ruth Gordon as his addled mom, and performed one other lawyer in Mazursky’s “Blume in Love.” In Altman’s “California Break up,” he co-starred with Elliot Gould as a person falling right into a playing habit.

He additionally had recurring roles on “Simply Shoot Me!.” “Murphy’s Legislation” and “Take 5.”

Born in Nice Neck, N.Y., Segal studied on the Actor’s Studio and appeared on Broadway in exhibits together with “Gideon” and “Rattle of a Easy Man.”

After being signed by Columbia Footage, he had his first movie function in “The Younger Docs.” After a number of tv appearances, he gained his first main movie function in Stanley Kramer’s “Ship of Fools” after which appeared in “King Rat.” He additionally starred in a number of acclaimed movies for tv, together with “Of Mice and Males,” “Loss of life of a Salesman” and “The Determined Hours.”

He loved enjoying the ukulele and the banjo, making an album of banjo music along with his band The Imperial Jazz Band and acting on “The Tonight Present” in addition to in a number of of his movie and tv roles.

After a slower interval within the Nineteen Eighties wherein he appeared in a number of fashionable movies resembling “Look Who’s Speaking,” a brand new era of administrators confirmed curiosity in Segal as a personality actor, and he appeared in Gus Van Sant’s “To Die For,” David O. Russell’s “Flirting With Catastrophe” and Ben Stiller’s “The Cable Man.” On “Entourage,” Segal performed the veteran supervisor Murray Berenson.