George Stephanopoulos Reveals COVID-19 Analysis, Explains Symptoms Live On Good Morning America

I really feel fantastic, Robin. I really really feel nice. As I used to be saying on the high of the printed, I believe perhaps not seeming like myself might have somewhat bit extra to do with this setup right here at my home than how I used to be feeling. However I’ve by no means had a fever, by no means had a cough, by no means had shortness of breath, or any of the basic signs you’ve been studying out. Like everybody else, I’ve gone again over the past couple of weeks to consider what it may have been, and there was one night time a number of weeks in the past the place I went to mattress early from decrease again ache, and I really thought it was from a tough exercise that day, and it cleared up the following morning. Then a number of days after that, I had a diminished sense of scent, however that’s actually been it for my signs over these final a number of weeks. I used to be taking the take a look at absolutely anticipating it will come again adverse, however in reality it did come again optimistic.