George Stephanopoulos Reveals COVID-19 Analysis, Explains Symptoms Live On Good Morning America

Depart a Remark
We have seen a number of celebrities get identified with COVID-19 up to now month, and go public with the ins and outs of combating the virus. Actors like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Daniel Dae Kim used social media to present followers periodic updates after they had been identified and through their restoration, however some celebrities, like pop star Pink, have stayed a bit extra quiet about their private battle with sickness. It seems that ABC Information anchor George Stephanopoulos has additionally been identified, however he took time on Good Morning America as we speak to put out his signs.
George Stephanopoulos has been broadcasting from house for the previous a number of weeks as he cared for his spouse, actress and writer Ali Wentworth, who examined optimistic weeks in the past. Whereas Wentworth was visibly sick as she fought the virus, although, Stephanopoulos has had signs so delicate that he thought he would take a look at adverse, even after taking care of his sick spouse for thus lengthy. This is what he instructed Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan on GMA this morning:
I really feel fantastic, Robin. I really really feel nice. As I used to be saying on the high of the printed, I believe perhaps not seeming like myself might have somewhat bit extra to do with this setup right here at my home than how I used to be feeling. However I’ve by no means had a fever, by no means had a cough, by no means had shortness of breath, or any of the basic signs you’ve been studying out. Like everybody else, I’ve gone again over the past couple of weeks to consider what it may have been, and there was one night time a number of weeks in the past the place I went to mattress early from decrease again ache, and I really thought it was from a tough exercise that day, and it cleared up the following morning. Then a number of days after that, I had a diminished sense of scent, however that’s actually been it for my signs over these final a number of weeks. I used to be taking the take a look at absolutely anticipating it will come again adverse, however in reality it did come again optimistic.
Roberts talked about in the beginning of the interview with George Stephanopoulos that viewers, in addition to these at ABC and GMA, had been frightened about him since studying of his spouse’s prognosis, particularly since there have been moments the place he did not appear to be fairly himself. However, Stephanopoulos admits that not solely does he “really really feel nice” and has principally been asymptomatic, however that him not seeming like himself as he labored from house in all probability had extra to do with him getting used to broadcasting in his, in all probability fairly new and cobbled collectively, house studio.
Stephanopoulos additionally admitted that he needed to actually search his reminiscence to see if he really ever had any signs in any respect, lastly realizing that his decrease again ache from a number of weeks again, which led to a “diminished sense of scent” many days later, had been the one indicators that he was sick. His reveal of his lack of signs then led to a bigger dialogue with ABC Information Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton about why some folks do not show signs and the way many individuals could possibly be sick and spreading the virus with out even realizing it.
You may check out the complete video, beneath:
Clearly, we have misplaced many individuals to the virus, together with celebrities resembling music legend John Prine and Oscar nominated singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger. Fortunately, although, it seems like George Stephanopoulos will have the ability to get better with out feeling the results of his situation any extra absolutely than he already has, and, his spouse is on the mend as effectively. Hopefully, they’ll extra absolutely discover and mingle in their very own house earlier than an excessive amount of longer.
There are nonetheless loads of issues coming to the small display to maintain you occupied within the coming weeks, so you’ll want to keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent. You may try our Netflix schedule and see what’s new on Hulu proper now, together with testing each present that is been delayed or will likely be ending its season early, over right here.
Add Comment