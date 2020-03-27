Georgia Covid-19 cases rise as Atlanta mayor warns hospitals are at capacity

Keishia Lance Bottoms has mandated a city-wide shutdown for Atlanta as she predicts a collapse in its healthcare gadget

The coronavirus catastrophe in Georgia is spiraling as a result of the mayor of Atlanta has warned that in depth care unit (ICU) beds inside the metropolis have reached functionality even if the extent of the virus inside the state is most likely nonetheless a methods from its top.

With higher than 1,200 circumstances across the southern state, in line with Georgia’s Division of Properly being, the state’s greatest well being facility, Grady Memorial, has been down a minimal of 200 ICU beds since December due to a flood, a well being facility team of workers member with knowledge of the well being facility’s state of affairs tells the Dad or mum.

