Georgia Film Tax Credit Could Be Capped Amid Fiscal Crisis – Variety

The Georgia movie tax credit score, lengthy one of many world’s most beneficiant subsidies for the leisure business, might be on the chopping block because the state pares spending to answer an unprecedented finances disaster.

Final Friday, the state Senate handed $2.6 billion in cuts, together with greater than $1 billion in cuts to Ok-12 training. In that context, the state’s annual subsidy for Hollywood — which reached a report $860 million final yr — is abruptly trying susceptible.

“I believe there’s a political will to cap it,” mentioned Rep. Matt Greenback, who chairs the Home Working Group on Inventive Arts and Leisure and who’s an enormous supporter of the credit score. “It’s been talked about because the session began.”

On Monday, the Senate Finance Committee authorised a invoice, HB 1037, that will mandate audits for all movie and TV tasks that declare the credit score. The invoice, which Greenback authored, got here in response to a pair of state audits issued in January that recognized quite a few weaknesses in oversight of this system.

The invoice additionally included language that would have expanded the scale of the credit score by permitting commercials and different “displays” to qualify. Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, the committee chairman, stripped that language out, saying he was not comfy with increasing the credit score.

“I actually wasn’t keen on pursuing that invoice with — it might be hundreds of thousands extra,” Hufstetler mentioned.

The Georgia Division of Audits and Accounts really helpful in January that the legislature discover capping the credit score “to scale back the fiscal danger to the state.”

Hufstetler famous that he was not proposing a cap at this level. Sen. Invoice Heath, R-Bremen, picked up on the concept.

“Do we have to have a look at getting some caps in right here?” he requested. “I imply there’s not a time extra treacherous, harmful than we’re proper now.”

Hufstetler mentioned that in the intervening time, he’s centered on passing the invoice that mandates audits. Concerning capping this system, he mentioned, “I don’t disagree it must be checked out. I don’t assume we’re there but on that.”

The movie tax credit score has lengthy loved broad bipartisan help within the state, which has turn out to be a serious manufacturing hub over the past decade.

However in January, the DOAA launched two audits that had been extremely essential of this system. One of many audits discovered that 58% of the credit score quantity in 2016 — or $385 million — went to firms which are headquartered in California. The audit additionally discovered that $245 million was used to subsidize out-of-state labor in 2016. The auditors additionally concluded that the state had been wildly overestimating the financial impression of the tax credit score for years.

The second audit additionally discovered that poor oversight had allowed manufacturing firms to say out-of-state bills, which ought to have been disallowed. Solely 12% of tasks had been audited in 2016, representing half of the whole credit awarded. The DOAA really helpful mandating audits on all tasks, however famous that even that will not stop many abuses. The auditors discovered $four million in ineligible expenditures on eight tasks that had not been disallowed. The auditors additionally warned that weak controls made the credit score “perfect for fraud.”

The state Division of Income “has not created an atmosphere that encourages or compels manufacturing firms to adjust to the movie tax credit score necessities,” the DOAA auditors concluded. “Given its measurement and traits, the movie tax credit score represents the next danger than many tax credit, justifying extra sturdy compliance opinions.”

The Georgia Price range and Coverage Institute, a non-partisan assume tank, has really helpful capping this system at $100 million per yr. Danny Kanso, a coverage analyst at GBPI, argued that that might be achieved with out jeopardizing most business jobs in Georgia, largely by eliminating credit that exit of state.

Greenback disputed that, saying that states which have capped their applications have seen jobs flee elsewhere — largely to Georgia.

“Most individuals who have a look at the difficulty and checked out what different states have achieved know {that a} cap could be very detrimental to the business,” he mentioned.