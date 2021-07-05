Georgia Golfing Direction Taking pictures: Two Extra Our bodies Discovered, Suspect At Massive, Police Say

A manhunt was once underway in Georgia for an “armed and threatening” suspect after government discovered two extra our bodies following Saturday’s taking pictures dying of the director of an Atlanta-area golfing direction.

Two extra our bodies have been discovered after regulation enforcement officials situated a pickup truck that was once believed connected to the dying of Gene Siller, who headed the Pinetree Nation Membership in Cobb County, in step with FOX 5 of Atlanta.

The suspect had pushed the truck onto the fairway of the golfing direction’s tenth hollow on Saturday afternoon, best to be temporarily faced via Siller, the file stated.

That’s when the suspect fatally shot Siller within the head, government informed the station.

MAN KILLED IN SHOOTING AT ATLANTA-AREA COUNTRY CLUB

It was once unclear how quickly later on regulation enforcement officials situated the truck, however Cobb County police stated Sunday night time that two males have been discovered useless behind the automobile, FOX 5 reported.

One sufferer was once recognized as Paul Pierson, proprietor of the truck, whilst the opposite guy was once no longer but recognized, government informed FOX 5.

Each sufferers had suffered gunshot wounds, the Atlanta Magazine-Charter reported.

The suspect was once described as 6-ffot-1 with lengthy hair, dressed in a white or light-colored blouse and darkish paintings pants, the newspaper reported.

One member of the golfing direction described listening to a disturbance Saturday.

“I used to be on the using vary, heard in regards to the truck being at the direction so I went to look what was once happening,” John Lavender informed FOX 5. “The entire surprising you pay attention 5, six booms move off.”

Siller had a spouse and two small children, the station reported. On Sunday, PGA of The united states President Jim Richerson posted a remark of condolence on Twitter.

“We’re in reality heartbroken to listen to in regards to the mindless homicide that came about the day gone by at Pine Tree Nation Membership in Georgia that took the lifetime of PGA member Gene Siller,” Richerson wrote.

“The PGA of The united states sends our ideas, prayers and inner most sympathy to his circle of relatives, membership and the Georgia PGA group.”

The Georgia State Golfing Affiliation and Georgia PGA additionally posted tributes to Siller.

Neighbors informed investigators that Siller had known as police not too long ago after a person was adversarial when Siller faced him about fishing at the golfing membership’s assets – however police weren’t certain the incident was once connected to the taking pictures, FOX 5 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The golfing direction is situated close to Kennesaw State College, the place officers alerted scholars and college after finding out about Saturday’s taking pictures, the Magazine-Charter reported.

The college tweeted later Saturday that it believed there was once now not any risk to the group.