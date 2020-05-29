Georgia May Foote criticises TV industry for not casting northern actors for northern parts

Georgia May Foote, the ex-Coronation Road actress you in all probability know finest as Katy Armstrong, has criticised the TV industry for not casting sufficient northerner expertise in northern roles.

The actress, who appeared within the ITV cleaning soap from 2010 to 2015, made her feedback on Twitter, arguing there’s a double requirements for UK accents.

“Why are northern actors not requested to play northern parts? The accent is absolutely troublesome in the event you’re not from right here,” she wrote.

“A impartial accent is one thing northerners have at all times needed to do to get work. Now our accent is extra standard why are we not getting the roles when it’s required.”

She added: “Attempting to observe what must be an excellent sequence however utterly postpone with an accent.”

Different customers speculated the feedback have been impressed by hit Netflix drama White Traces, which has been criticised for its use of its questionable Mancunian accents.

Though the present’s central characters hail from town, the celebrities portraying them are from totally different areas of the nation. These embody Laura Haddock, Laurence Fox and Angela Griffin.

Nonetheless, May Foote later stated she wasn’t “calling out one present particularly”, as the issue occurs “A LOT”.

Along with her Corrie function, May Foote is thought for enjoying Alison Simmons in youngsters’s drama Grange Hill from 2005 to 2008. In 2015, she got here runner-up on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with skilled dancer Giovanni Pernice. She misplaced to The Needed’s Jay McGuiness and professional Aliona Vilani.

