Georgia Mother’s Demise Leads To eighth Suspect Arrested In Mexico: File

An 8th suspect has been apprehended in Mexico in reference to the April loss of life of Georgia taxi driving force and married mom Rossana Delgado, in keeping with a document.

Delgado, 37, used to be discovered lifeless April 20 in a house in Cherry Log, in northern Georgia, 4 days after she used to be reported lacking. She used to be a resident of Bethlehem, Georgia, east of Atlanta and about 90 miles southeast of Cherry Log.

The sufferer labored as a taxi driving force within the Atlanta house and used to be a mom of 2 youngsters, WXIA-TV of Atlanta has reported. Her husband has claimed he final spoke together with her through telephone round 7 p.m. April 16 ahead of she deliberate to select up a cab passenger, the station has reported.

GEORGIA AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR 5 MURDER SUSPECTS AFTER MOTHER FOUND DEAD

Investigators answered to the Cherry Log house after the husband traced Delgado’s telephone sign to the world, government have mentioned.

On June 26, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, used to be arrested because the 8th suspect within the case, in keeping with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. U.S. Marshals Carrier staff from Atlanta and San Diego made the arrest, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect has since been transported to California with plans to extradite him to Georgia to stand homicide fees in Delgado’s loss of life, the station reported.

3 extra suspects remained at huge, government mentioned. They had been known as Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez and Maria Chavez, in keeping with FOX 5.