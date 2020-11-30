Geraldine Gonard, Luis Collar Present Sales Agency Feel Content

Two main lights on the worldwide Spanish film-TV scene, gross sales agent Geraldine Gonard, director of Spain’s Conecta Fiction co-production discussion board, and Luis Collar, a associate and CEO of The Round Group, a diversified movie firm, have joined forces to create Feel Content, which makes its public market bow at Ventana Sur.

A devoted gross sales firm, Feel Content, backed by Gonard’s Inside Content and Collar’s Nice Waves, goals to take advantage of new alternatives rising within the quick evolving gross sales panorama, buying particular person titles and catalogs of Spanish-language and European movies.

It hits the bottom working at Ventana Sur, asserting two new acquisitions, Matías Meyer’s “Trendy Loves” and “Karakol,” from Argentina’s Saula Benavente, which be a part of two titles it launched to patrons at Malaga’s Spanish Screenings: Gracia Querejeta’s “The Invisible” and “Pullman.”

“We predict there’s a transparent hole to fill in Spain for yet one more worldwide gross sales company, given there aren’t many within the nation. These which might be right here can’t signify all of the movies coming onto the market,” stated Collar.

Plugging that breach, Feel Content can convey a number of property to the desk. One is the massive expertise and breadth of experience of the 2 companions and their staff.

Launching Conecta Fiction in 2017, Gonard has intensive expertise as a film-TV gross sales agent, at Sogepaq (1997-2001), Grupo Pi (2001-06) and serving as managing director and COO at Imagina Intl. Sales from 2007 to 2015, which largely targeted on exporting TV collection, earlier than hanging her personal shingle, Inside Content, in 2016.

Collar’s The Round Group takes in movie, TV and commercials manufacturing (Nephilim Producciones); pageant administration and funding (Nice Methods); pageant distribution (Agencia Freak); doc characteristic and brief movie gross sales (Feel Sales); Feelmakers, a triple channel VOD platform for docs, shorts and animation; and Cortogenia, a brief movies fest based in 1999.

A choose producer, Nephilim has co-produced Paraguayan escape “7 Containers,” Lucia Garibaldi’s “Sharks,” a Sundance greatest directing winner, and “Gloria,” a Berlinale greatest actress laureate for Paulina García, directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio.

“Karakol”

Courtesy of Movie Content

“We complement one another very properly. It’s basic to affiliate with somebody who offers you what you have got much less of, and the place you give what they’ve much less of,” stated Collar.

One other extremely skilled govt, Eva Pérez Martín – a former gross sales govt at Plural Ent. España, Britel channels director, and content material program supervisor at World Eagle Ent.- has been appointed as Feel Content’s worldwide gross sales supervisor.

In contrast to most Spain-based gross sales firms, Feel Content will goal not solely Spanish-language films however options from the remainder of Europe, and particularly Jap Europe, Gonard stated.

The gross sales firm can be launching at a time of exploding OTT demand for content material as Disney Plus rolls out across the globe, launching in Latin America on Nov. 17. HBO Max is scheduled to bow in each Latin America and Spain, in addition to Scandinavia, in 2021. In Europe, at 53% of viewership, streaming has overtaken linear TV in whole hours watched, in line with a survey by Samsung Behind the Screens, 2020.

“World and regional platforms – SVOD and AVOD – are experiencing brutal development and want a whole lot of content material. Movies which haven’t any or brief theatrical runs in home markets will in a comparatively brief time have a big outlet on platforms,” Gonard predicted. Sales to platforms will outweigh these to TV, Collar added.

The corporate will work with a number of forms of films reminiscent of mainstream, style, pageant movies, Gonard defined.

An ensemble drama with comedic moments, “Trendy Loves,” the portrait of the implosion of a standard higher middle-class Mexican household, questions the survival of typical love involving two lifelong companions in a world of individualism and crumbling patriarchy.

A transfer in direction of the mainstream for Meyer in its focus – the household – and its stars – Ilse Salas (“Gueros,” “The Good Women”) and Luis Ortizgris (“Museum”), it world premiered at Los Cabos Movie Competition in November 2019.

Benavente’s solo characteristic debut, “Karakol” activates a daughter who, unable to simply accept her father’s demise, travels to a distant lake in Tajikistan the place she believes he had one other life. Making its market debut at Ventana Sur, “Karakol” bowed on Argentine platform Cine.Ar in September.