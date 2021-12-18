Geralt of Rivia, monsters and even a bard in the premiere of the second season of The Witcher

Henry Cavill attended the presentation of the Netflix series on December 9 in Madrid.

This Thursday, December 17, comes to Netflix the second season of The Witcher, the series based on the saga of books by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski and known worldwide thanks to the popularity boost that CD Projekt RED games have also given it. Its greatest exponent, both at the critical and sales level, is the third installment, which has benefited from the premiere of the series.

On December 9, the premiere of this new season, which featured the very Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia, present in the Spanish capital. The Kinépolis cinemas, in Ciudad de la Imagen, dressed up to receive the international star and some two hundred attendees who were able to enjoy a unique afternoon-night. Like the new chapters of the streaming platform’s production, which have a bigger budget and ambition after the first season, we were able to be dazzled by a decoration to match, with monsters, snow and the most characteristic props of the series.

The new chapters have a larger budgetThe event even featured a demonstration of the use of weapons, where some specialists taught those present to fight in the noble art of the sword; but, without a doubt, the highlight was the presence of Dandelion. No, the bard played by the great Joey Batey was not there, but a musician characterized as a minstrel played the already well-known ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’ for the joy of the public.

All this made up an ideal setting in which Henry Cavill made his appearance, without first forgetting to go through the red carpet. There, our colleagues from SensaCine were able to interview him in a brief talk where he left us a phrase that we did not overlook: in the second season it happens “an event that will surprise a lot to viewers “. Obviously, he did not reveal what it is about, but he does urge us to enjoy” different scenes, but just as exciting “in a fantasy series that has more and more followers.” Other fictions showed that great characters and stories have a place in the fantasy world. Thanks to them, many people began to understand the world of fantasy and were introduced to the genre, realizing that different aspects of humanity can be explored without the limits of the real world, “he explained.

After these words, Cavill went to the interior of the room, where the fans received him with a closed ovation. And it is not for less. It doesn’t matter whether the actor plays Superman, Sherlock Holmes or Geralt de Rivia: he always has a smile on his face and some kind words to answer you. Daniel Borrás, from GQ Spain, began the event as master of ceremonies, with a conversation with the British man who left us several confessions. For example, his favorite book in the Sapkowski novel saga is ‘Blood of the Elves’. This will be very important in this second season, which will collect some stories captured in its pages, as well as the main development of the plot that involves the sorcerer, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and, above all, Ciri (Freya Allan).

He also did not forget about video games, choosing, how could it be otherwise, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as your favorite from the CD Projekt trilogy. For Cavill this third installment is important because of the ability it has to “activate the imagination” of the one who takes control, with a world that changes according to your decisions and a freedom rarely seen. But the question that caused the most stir to a large part of the attendees was who would win between Superman and Geralt, to which the actor answered clearly and concisely: the superhero would win without hesitation, but would never attack the White Wolf, given his personality.

Viewers were delighted with the experience, and Henry Cavill himself seems to remember themOnce the interview was over, the attendees were able to enjoy the preview of the first chapter (of the eight it will have) of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, which has already become one of the most successful adaptations of the platform. We are not going to tell you what it is about, but the vast majority of the audience left the room with emotion on their faces. In their words, they defined the episode they had just seen as “impressive”, highlighting an important quality jump Regarding the production, nothing to do with what we saw in December 2019. The new chapters have a darker tone, and completely discard the narrative with time jumps that misled some during the first season. Now, the events that happen to the three main characters follow the same timeline, although there will be no shortage of short stories, such as the one that concerns this first episode and that we are not going to reveal in case you want to keep the mystery.

The truth is that the lucky ones were delighted with the experience, and Henry Cavill himself seems to remember them. The actor has dedicated several publications on social networks to the public of Madrid and to the city, ensuring that he hopes to return in the future to be able to fully enjoy the city. We will see if it happens or not in future premieres, since the series aims to have a very wide extension, with several confirmed seasons and with a protagonist committed to fulfilling them as long as the original work is respected, as well as spin-offs such as The Wolf’s Nightmare, the animated film released this past summer.

For the moment, we have to settle for a second season in which we will be introduced to some of the most anticipated characters. The most beloved is undoubtedly the witcher Vesemir, who will be played by Kim Bodnia in the role of Geralt and Cirilla’s mentor. We will also see Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju), the sorceress Philippa Eilhart (Cassie Clare), Nenneke (Adjoa Andoh), Dijkstra (Graham McTavish), Rience (Chris Fulton), Codringher (Simon Callow) and Francesca (Mecia Simson), another of Dol Blathanna’s sorceresses, among many others.

The showrunner of the series is still Lauren HissrichThe episodes are directed by Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Damn), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) and Louise Hooper (Deception). All have found a remarkable cast and new monsters, locations and stories that allow each of the scenes to be given the necessary author’s touch to raise the level of production.

Remember: the second season of the Witcher opens this December 17 and Netflix.

