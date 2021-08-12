Gerard Butler Lionsgate Mystery ‘The Aircraft’ Rounds Out Forged

It’s all aboard for The Aircraft, the Lionsgate mystery starring Gerard Butler. A slew of actors have joined the solid, together with Haleigh Hekking, Lilly Krug, Joey Slotnick and Oliver Trevena.

The Aircraft stars Butler as pilot Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic process of effectively touchdown his storm-damaged plane in opposed territory, unearths himself threatened via militant pirates who wish to take the airplane and its passengers hostage. As the sector searches for the disappeared plane, Brodie will have to upward push to the instance and stay his passengers secure till lend a hand arrives.

Hekking will play Daniela, Butler’s onscreen daughter. Krug will play Brie, a passenger with an enormous social media following. Slotnick will play Sinclair, a short-tempered businessman, whilst Trevena will play Carver, a surviving passenger. Remi Adeleke was once additionally introduced as becoming a member of the solid Thursday. Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, Kelly Gale and Yoson An are at the name sheet.

Filmmaker Jean-François Richet directs The Aircraft from a script via Charles Cumming, JP Davis and Matt Prepare dinner. It’s in line with the guide via Cumming.

Hekking is about to make her debut within the Snap unique Motion Royale. She is repped via Leading edge Artists and 0 Gravity Control.

Krug, repped via Fischer & Spouse and Fourward, not too long ago wrapped manufacturing reverse John Malkovich within the indie mystery Shattered and has Anthony Hopkins’ 0 Touch due out as an NFT.

Slotnick has seemed on The Blacklist, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Duece. He’s repped via Artists & Representatives and Sweet180.

Trevena is understood for webhosting the web Younger Hollywood leisure display and is repped via Leading edge Artists, Mondi Buddies, and Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman and Lena Roklin.

The Aircraft is produced via Di Bonaventura Footage’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Footage’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel below their G-BASE banner. The movie is co-financed via Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Motion pictures. Government manufacturers come with Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is co-producer. MadRiver World treated the global gross sales.

It’s these days filming in Puerto Rico.