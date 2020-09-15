Gerard Butler Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Greenland’ Delayed to Q4 in US

STX is shifting Gerard Butler’s sci-fi thriller “Greenland” from Sept. 25 in the U.S. to an undisclosed date in the fourth quarter.

The movie has opened in abroad territories, together with Belgium (July 29), France (Aug. 5) and Scandinavia (Aug 12), and brought in $12.5 million, led by $4.Four million in France, $2.5 million in Taiwan and $1.5 million in Russia. “Greenland” has opened in 13 markets.

Studios have largely vacated summer time launch dates in North America due to the COVID-19 well being disaster, making it unsure when film theaters will reopen totally.

Butler stars with Morena Baccarin as an estranged couple making a dangerous journey with their younger son amid a world apocalypse introduced on by a lethal comet. Amid terrifying information accounts of cities around the globe being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the household experiences one of the best and worst in humanity whereas they battle the rising panic and lawlessness surrounding them. Because the countdown to world apocalypse approaches zero, their unimaginable trek culminates in a determined, last-minute flight to a attainable secure haven.

“Greenland” was initially scheduled to open on June 12 in North America and has now been delayed 4 occasions. Gross sales launched final 12 months with STXinternational dealing with worldwide distribution and pitching the movie on the Berlin Movie Pageant’s European Movie Market. The movie re-teams Butler with director Ric Roman Waugh (“Angel Has Fallen”). The forged contains Scott Glenn, Andrew Bachelor, Roger Dale Floyd and David Denman.

“Greenland” is produced by Thunder Highway Movies’ Basil Iwanyk (“A Star is Born,” “Sicario”), who developed the mission with Butler and Alan Siegel through their G-BASE manufacturing firm.