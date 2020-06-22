Gerard Butler to Star in Action Thriller ‘Kandahar’ – Variety

Gerard Butler is about to reteam with “Greenland” and “Angel Has Fallen” director Ric Roman Waugh on motion thriller “Kandahar.” CAA Media Finance is representing the movie’s U.S. rights, and Capstone is dealing with worldwide, and can current the challenge to consumers on the digital Cannes Market.

Waugh will direct from a screenplay he wrote with former navy intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune, primarily based on the latter’s experiences on the Protection Intelligence Company in Afghanistan on the time of the Snowden leaks.

Butler stars as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative working in the Center East. An intelligence leak dangerously exposes his categorized mission and divulges his covert id. Caught in the center of hostile territory, Harris and his translator should combat their method out of the desert to an extraction level in Kandahar, whereas eluding the elite particular forces searching them.

The movie is being produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Highway Movies, the producer of the “John Wick” and “Sicario” franchises, G-BASE’s Alan Siegel and Butler, and Capstone Group’s Christian Mercuri. Rob Moran will government produce together with Brendon Boyea and Jonathan Fuhrman.

Principal pictures will happen on location in the Center East.

“Kandahar” marks a reunion for Butler, Waugh, Iwanyk and Siegel, who most not too long ago teamed on STX’s upcoming thriller “Greenland,” set for a large theatrical launch. Waugh additionally directed Butler in “Angel Has Fallen,” the follow-up to “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen,” which have collectively earned practically $400 million worldwide.

Waugh produced, wrote, and directed the harrowing jail thriller “Shot Caller,” starring “Sport of Thrones’” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. This adopted him writing and directing the thriller “Snitch,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Susan Sarandon. Prior to that, Waugh helmed “Felon.”

He additionally produced and directed the documentary “That Which I Love Destroys Me,” which follows two Particular Forces troopers as they grapple with PTSD on their return to the U.S.