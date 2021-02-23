Gerard Depardieu Charged With Rape: Report

French actor Gerard Depardieu (“Cyrano de Bergerac”) has been charged with rape and sexual assault in reference to a 2018 case, Selection has confirmed.

The case in opposition to the 72-year-old actor was dropped in 2019 following an absence of proof, however was reopened in 2020, and legal fees had been filed in December, in response to a judicial supply quoted by the AFP.

“Mr. Gerard Depardieu was indicted on Dec. 16, 2020 for allegations of rape and sexual assault. No custodial measures had been taken in opposition to him,” a judicial supply confirmed to Selection.

The sufferer is an actress in her 20s who accuses Depardieu of raping and assaulting her at his Paris residence in August 2018, the company experiences.

The actor is outwardly not in custody, however beneath judicial supervision. His lawyer, Herve Temime, advised AFP that Depardieu “fully rejects the accusations.”

Quoting a “supply near the case,” AFP means that Depardieu is a buddy of the actress’ household. The report additionally quotes different, unnamed, sources, and says that the pair had been rehearsing a play, however “there was nothing skilled concerning the encounter.”

The actress’ lawyer, Elodie Tuaillon-Hibon, advised AFP that she hoped her shopper’s “personal sphere will probably be revered.”

Selection has reached out to Depardieu’s authorized staff for remark.

Gerard Depardieu is without doubt one of the most feted actors within the historical past of French cinema. He was nominated for a greatest actor Oscar for “Cyrano de Bergerac,” received greatest actor at Cannes, and France’s César for the movie, and received a Golden Globe for his efficiency in “Inexperienced Card.” He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for the collection “Napoleon.”

In 1989 he was accorded a British Movie Institute Fellowship and in 2020 he was given a profession achievement award on the El Gouna Movie Competition.