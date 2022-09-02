Gerard Piqué came out at the crossroads of rumors about the divorce of Shakira and her new partner: the full statement

The footballer spoke through his group of lawyers (Reuters)

The Spanish Gerard PiquéFC Barcelona player, issued a statement this Thursday through his law firm in whichfiled legal action after suffering “interference that crosses the limits of legality” since he announced his separation from Shakira, emphasizing that the “rights” of their children have been violated.

“Since last June 4 Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their separation through a joint statement, many rumors and alleged unverified information have been published about the player, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life. These reports and images cause not only damage to his honor and damage to his image, but also a serious attack on the rights of their childrenwhose security and protection represent for him his greatest concern, ”the statement detailed.

“At the same time, the monitoring of some media and paparazzi has been continuous, seeing our client forced to alter his daily routine with the sole purpose of protecting their children, their family and their closest environment”, he continued.

In the image, the Colombian singer, Shakira, and the FC Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piqué. Photo: EFE

The 35-year-old footballer wants to protect his family in this way after be the center of attention for your personal life for a media that he has always “respected”, while recognizing the “fundamental role they play in society”, wrote the law firm on behalf of the footballer.

“However, in recent weeks it has suffered intrusions that go beyond the limits of legality, so our client has been forced to request precautionary measures of removal and take legal action against those who alter their family life and violate the rights of their children, given that Gerard Piqué’s sole objective is to guarantee their well-being and restore their rights to privacy, security and tranquility,” he insisted.

“Our client wants to thank through this communication the respect and informative rigor shown by some media and he trusts that everything will be resolved in the best possible way, always applying good sense and common sense”, he concluded.

Gerard Piqué was involved in a media episode during this football break in Europe

Along with his personal situation, Piqué is going through a difficult stage at a sporting level after being practically ruled out of Xavi Hernández’s starting eleven. The Catalan coach was recently consulted about the present of the experienced defender in the team and was forceful: I already talked to him before the holidays. He is a footballer who can help us from another role ”, explained at the press conference.

The former midfielder and historical benchmark for the club made that decision clear by lining up different pairs of central defenders during his tour of Europe and the first three dates of the Spanish championship. In this transfer window, FC Barcelona incorporated two quality central defenders as Andreas Christensen (from Chelsea) and Jules Kounde (from Seville). In turn, the Uruguayan Ronald Araujo 23 years old and Spanish Eric Garcia of 21, they are above him on the list.

In any case, Gerard Piqué, who he is the fourth captain Along with Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto, he continues to play a key role in the dressing room. The Catalan is still one of the club’s heavyweights and, after a meeting that took place with Xavi and the sports management, the player He agreed to continue being part of the institution.

KEEP READING

The seven negotiations that Barcelona seeks to close in less than 24 hours

Aubameyang would have a fractured jaw after the violent robbery he suffered in Barcelona: his move to Chelsea is at risk

After relegating him in Barcelona, ​​Xavi spoke about the talk he had with Piqué: “I was very clear with him”