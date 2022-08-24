Gerard Piqué seeks to sign a promise from Manchester United to fight for promotion to the Spanish League with his FC Andorra

FC Andorra seeks to strengthen itself to face the second division of Spanish football (Reuters)

Since Gerard Piqué took the reins of FC Andorra, everything seems like a dream for the club. Through his company Kosmos, in 2018 the center-back won the entity in the First Catalan and four years later, his team will fight to be promoted to the first division.

For this reason, both he and the coach Eder Sarabiaare aware that they must reinforce the squad with good names before the closing of the pass book to face orA season that promises to be very intense and tough.

That is why, with the idea of ​​achieving promotion and facing entities such as Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or Atlético, the central defender would be negotiating with the Manchester United to be done with Hannibal Mejbrione of his young talents, according to the newspaper The team.

Hannibal Mejbri arrived at Old Trafford in the 2019-20 season

The offer made to Old Trafford from Andorran lands was that of an assignment with a purchase option for 25 million euros. However, this permanent acquisition clause can only be carried out in the event that FC Andorra is promoted to the first division of Spanish football.

The 19 year old young midfielder he came through the youth ranks at Manchester United in the 2019/20 season after leaving Monaco’s youth divisions after two years. With a contract until 2026, the Tunisian played 76 minutes with the first team divided into three parties.

At the same time, Mejbri has already made his debut with the Tunisian national teamin which he has played 16 games, the first of which was in June 2021 in a friendly against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the report in question, FC Andorra also competes with West Bomrwich and the Birmingham to seize the player’s services before September 1.

Hannibal Mejbri is already international with the senior team of Tunisia

Apparently, the negotiations seem to be on track since they are beneficial for both parties. On the one hand, Sarabia’s team (former assistant to Quique Setién at Barcelona) would be reinforced with a figure in the midfield to face the second divisionand the 19-year-old would find the necessary minutes to continue growing.

It should be noted that FC Andorra played a great role since Gerard Piqué took over the reins of the institution under his company Kosmos. The footballer and businessmanGarró in the team in the Catalan Primera in 2018, they achieved the promotion to Third Divisionthey went to the Second Division B after buying the free place that Reus had left due to financial problems and finally, in 2022, they went up to the Second Division for the first time in their history.

Currently, and after two contested dates of the championship, Eder Sarabia’s men are in 12th place after debut with a victory against Oviedo (1-0) and suffer a win in the second against Gijón (1-4).

