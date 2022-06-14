Gerard Piqué, without control after his separation from Shakira: “He is spending a lot of money on parties”

Gerard Piqué and Shakira separated after 12 years of relationship (Reuters)

Gerard Piqué continues to be the center of attention of the majority of the Spanish media after it became official a week ago his separation from Colombian singer Shakira after 12 years of relationship.

The central of the FC Barcelona occupies much of the main medianot only sports, but also shows, where they continue to reveal intimacies of the footballer.

After the statements of “CM”, accused of being the third in discord, in which denied being the cause of the breakupa well-known paparazzi, revealed what the Barça player’s nights are like.

According to the data in question, the center would spend 2 thousand euros per day (EFE)

“About Piqué’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following him for 12 years, and he’s well known in Barcelona, ​​the parties he throws… But They emphasize to me that lately he is out of date, spending a lot of party with his partner Riqui Puig “, said Jordi Martín in a dialogue with the program socialite of the Telecinco channel.

“He is spending indecent amounts of money in nightclubs and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning”, the papparazzi continued, before being consulted by the program’s presenter, María Patiño, about the amount that he usually spends on each outing.

“It varies by day, but from what I’m told, minimum 2,000 euros each dayfrom 2,000 euros upwards, but of course, Those amounts for Gerard Piqué are ridiculous”replied the Catalan photographer, who has been following in Piqué’s footsteps around the city for twelve years.

The footballer would be living in his single apartment in the center of the Catalan city (Reuters)

On the other hand, in socialite They also explained that the athlete and the singer had been separated for several months and that even the defender used to frequent the disco The Journeyto which he arrived by taxi from his bachelor apartment to enter and leave the place through a side door of the premises.

Regarding that, it was influencer Luciana Guschmer who told what the parties with models that he and other players attended were like. In them, cell phones were prohibited because “There were many players who misbehaved, who were there with models and who were married.”

Recently, a woman identified as CM came out to clarify his situation dAfter being designated as “the third in discord” within the couple. Through a statement to the Telecinco program, the 22-year-old clarified that she was not the person they were looking for.

“I would like to clarify that I do not know Gerard Piqué, I have been related to him nonsense due to the description of the supposed girl and they have awarded me the role taking advantage of the fact that I do not have social networks because I am in final exams. It’s not me and I don’t know him, so I ask that you please leave me alone, ”she assured.

“I don’t understand why they’ve gotten me involved, I guess because they need someone to avoid the issue and mislead, although what I have been told that the real girl is going to come out soon, I hope it is like that and I am left in peace, “he said.

